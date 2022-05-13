Celsius Holdings, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Actively Participate in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ​The Portnoy Law Firm advises Celsius Holdings, Inc. "Celsius" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CELH) investors that a class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Celsius shares between August 12, 2021 and March 1, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had improperly recorded expenses for non-cash share-based compensation for second and third quarters of 2021; (2) that, as a result, the Company's financial statements for those periods would be restated, including to report a net loss for the third quarter of 2021; (3) that there was a material weakness in Celsius's internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

