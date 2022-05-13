Ascent Solar Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

THORNTON, CO, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (“Ascent Solar” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: ASTI), a developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art, lightweight, flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Summary:

Net revenue for the first quarter 2022 was $566k, an increase of $401k, or 243%, from the corresponding quarter in 2021. Net revenue included non-recurring engineering fees of $512k.

Costs and expenses increased 102% to $2.8M in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $1.4M in the corresponding quarter last year, when the company was continuing to re-emerge from its dormant period. The Company continues to add headcount and expand operations, and saw a first quarter 2022 loss from operations of $2.2M, or an 83% increase from the same period in the prior year.

Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $4.3M, and included a substantial non-cash interest expense of approximately $2.1M, booked as a result of the conversion of $9.2M of zero-coupon convertible notes.

Cash and cash equivalents as of the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $3M, with net working capital of $1.5M. Notably, the Company continues to reduce its total liabilities, seeing an improvement of $7.5M, down from $16.3M in the first quarter of 2021, to $8.8M at the close of this reporting period.

Management Comments:

“I am pleased with the results, both financially and operationally,” said Mr. Victor Lee, President and CEO of Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. “After being dormant for the most part of 2020, the Ascent team has been working tirelessly to restart and ramp up our operations, as well as to get caught up with the required SEC filings in 2021. Despite setbacks caused by various challenges including the lack of financial resources and the impact of COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021, we have demonstrated great resiliency in getting back to regular production mode and have been current in our SEC filing status since May 2021,” continued Mr. Lee.

Mr. Lee concluded, “We will build on the strength of our 2021 and first quarter of 2022, and continue to deliver improved results going forward. We are optimistic and certainly look forward to stronger years ahead, as we begin to execute our focused strategy in the high-value PV market. We will update our shareholders as we make continued progress.”

ABOUT ASCENT SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC:

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc., is a developer of thin-film photovoltaic modules using flexible substrate materials that are more versatile and rugged than traditional solar panels. Ascent Solar modules were named as one of the top 100 technologies by R&D Magazine, and one of TIME Magazine's 50 best inventions. The technology described above represents the cutting edge of flexible power and can be directly integrated into consumer products and off-grid applications, as well as other aerospace applications.

Ascent Solar is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado. More information can be found at www.AscentSolar.com.

