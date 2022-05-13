New York, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277215/?utm_source=GNW

The global voice prosthesis devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $1.14 billion in 2021 to $1.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The market is expected to grow to $1.57 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.



The voice prosthesis devices and equipment market consist of sales of voice prosthesis devices and equipment and related services.Voice prosthesis devices and equipment are artificial devices that provide the capability to speak in patients who have undergone laryngectomy (removal of the larynx).



These devices are placed in the tracheoesophageal puncture, an opening created between the trachea (windpipe) and the esophagus (food pipe) by surgeons.



The main device types of voice prosthesis devices and equipment are indwelling voice prosthesis devices and non-indwelling voice prosthesis devices.Non-indwelling devices can be removed by the patient and are changed, creating a higher level of independence for the patient.



The product types used are soft valve assembly, hard valve assembly, and others.The valve types are blom-singer valve, provox valve, and Groningen valve that are made up of silicone rubber, silicone, fluoroplastic, silver oxide, and others.



The various end-users are hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics.



North America was the largest region in the voice prosthesis devices and equipment market in 2021.Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in the voice prosthesis devices and equipment market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The voice prosthesis device and equipment market is driven by an increasing number of cases of larynx cancer.Larynx cancer is a disease in which cancer cells form tissue in the larynx and cause a sore throat and ear pain.



According to the WHO, there were 99840 deaths reported in 2020 due to Larynx cancer.



High equipment cost of voice prosthesis devices and equipment hampers the voice prosthesis devices and equipment market growth.High equipment costs refer to the replacement of prosthesis devices and equipment after a certain period.



For instance, the JAMA Otolaryngol Head Neck Surgery center found that the average life of the prosthesis devices and equipment is 3-6 months after which the device has to be changed.



Technological advancements of voice prosthesis devices and equipment have increased various properties of devices including, a lifetime of the device, simple and easy maintenance by patients, and comfortable outpatient replacements. For instance, the Indwelling prostheses are designed to meet the criteria of low air resistance and optimal retention in the tracheoesophageal wall, these prostheses devices and equipment have become the valve of choice with the success rate of 40-90% having very good voice quality.



Medical devices including ENT surgical devices enter the market through FDA 510(K) premarket clearance pathway, As announced by the FDA, this regulation is set to undergo changes in which more efficient medical devices clearance process to introduce a new generation of safety, technology, and capabilities in medical devices.The EU’s Medical Device Regulation (MDR) came into force in 2020.



The future of ENT devices is likely to be impacted by both modernizations of the FDA 510(k) pathway and the forthcoming enforcement of new EU MDR regulations.



In September 2021, Atos Medical, a US-based company, a specialist in laryngectomy care-acquired TRACOE medical for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition is combining companies will strengthen the ability to fast track the journey towards becoming a full range global player in the tracheostomy segment, through a combined hospital and direct-to-consumer model.



TRACOE medical is a Germany-based manufacturer of medical technology.



The countries covered in the voice prosthesis devices and equipment market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.

