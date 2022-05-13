Sydney, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/New-Caledonia-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW





The Strategic Plan for Digital Economy has been in operation since 2013, following an initial investment of CFP8 billion to fund 33 action plans aimed at promoting the universalisation of telecom services and ICTs to improve economic planning and development. By 2019, the ICT segment accounted for 2.6% of New Caledonia’s GDP.



More recently, in August 2020, a Digital Steering Committee was created to focus on the country’s digital transformation agenda. The committee’s first meeting centred on the digitisation of public administration services and the creation of the ‘Totem Place’ project which aims to link the players in the country’s technology sector.



The launch of subsea cable and satellite infrastructure has provided a much-needed boost for connectivity in recent years. Communication services have been expanded into New Caledonia’s rural areas. Mobile coverage has increased, while more innovative internet offerings and broadband products have become available, and fibre cables are being deployed. This is enabling more of the population to benefit from opportunities offered by the internet and digital economy such as e-commerce, e-health and e-government services.



Key developments:





Gondwana-2 international submarine cable due for completion later in 2022;

Office des Postes et Telecommunications de Nouvelle-Caledonie connects 28,000 fibre customers to its network;

Domestic Picot-2 submarine cable system lands in Mare, after prior landings in Ouémo, Mont-Dore, Nouville, Yate, Kuto and Lifou;

Tomoo Cable soon to connect New Caledonia to the Hawaiki cable system;

December 2021 referendum for independence from France showed 96.5% of voters chose to remain part of France, following a boycott by pro-independence parties;

Report update includes OPT-NC’s market data, recent market developments.



Companies covered in this report include:





Office des Postes et Télécommunications de Nouvelle-Calédonie (OPT-NC), Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN), Société Calédonienne de Connectivité Internationale (SCCI), Hawaiki Cable, Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN), Orange Marine, Hawaiki Submarine Cable







