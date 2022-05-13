Sydney, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Samoa-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

In mid-2021 the Australian government pressed Telstra to acquire Digicel Pacific, including the latter’s units in Fiji, Nauru, PNG, Samoa, Tonga, and Vanuatu. The $1.6 billion deal was agreed in the following October, with Telstra to contribute $270 million and the Australia government making a $1.33 billion contribution via Export Finance Australia (EFA).



Key developments:





Samoan government announces its decision to take over control of the Samoa Submarine Cable Company.

The Ministry of Communication and Information Technology is allocated $8.8 million in the 2022 Budget.

Australian government contributes $1.33 billion of the $1.6 billion cost for Telstra to acquire Digicel Pacific.

Manatua cable is ready for service.



Companies covered in this report include:





Amalgamated Telecom Holdings (ATH), Vodafone Samoa, Amper, Blue Sky Samoa, Digicel Samoa, Kacific Broadband Satellite, O3b.







