Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022

The global cerebrospinal fluid management (csf) devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $0.86 billion in 2021 to $0.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The market is expected to grow to $1.2 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.



The cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management devices and equipment market consist of sales of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management devices and equipment and related services. CSF devices and equipment are used in the treatment of hydrocephalus, a condition of excessive accumulation of CSF within the head.



The main types of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management devices and equipment are CSF shunts and CSF drainage systems.CSF shunts are the devices used for hydrocephalus treatment.



They consist of silastic tubes that divert CSF from the ventricles to other body cavities, like the peritoneum, the right cardiac atrium, or the pleural space.The CSF drainage systems types such as ventricular drainage system and lumbar drainage system are used by age groups such as pediatric, adult, and geriatric.



The various end-users are hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.



North America was the largest region in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management devices and equipment market in 2021.Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management devices and equipment market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The increase in the number of brain surgeries drives the market for cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) devices.CSF devices play a major role in the treatment of traumatic brain injury (TBI), shunts are devices used in the CSF procedure which ensure that any cerebrospinal fluid accumulated near the brain gets drained out.



In the United States, one of the leading causes of death is TBI and approximately 1.5 to 2 million adults and children suffer a traumatic brain injury (TBI) each year. Among the 1.1 million who face head injury, 235,000 individuals will be hospitalized with a moderate to severe head injury while approximately 50,000 face death. However, a majority of them will have a mild injury that does not require admission to the hospital. With such an increase in the number of brain injuries, the CSF devices market will continue to grow.



The high possibility of shunt failure or malfunctioning is a major factor restraining the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) devices market.Shunts are devices used to restrict Hydrocephalus, which is a condition where there is an excess accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) near the brain which can cause loss of brain tissues and even impair the brain.



According to the 2019 pediatric emergency medicine reports, approximately 40% of shunts fail within the first year and about 56–80% of all shunts fail by 10 years.Reports show that shunt blockages occur in about 31% of patients.



Due to such a high failure rate of shunts, it causes trust deficiency in patients, and as a result, patients look for alternative treatments.



Implementing new and improved sensors is the latest trend in the cerebrospinal fluid devices market, this may provide the market with the much-needed boost to improve its growth rate while at the same time improving the quality of the diagnosis.Treatment of Hydrocephalus, which is a condition where there is an excess accumulation of CSF near the brain is a very complex process with many complications.



High precision devices are required to improve the quality and success rate of shunt treatments, with the help of technology, new sensors, and telemetry devices are being explored.A cutting-edge new sensor has been developed by the Rogers research group at Northwestern University, Illinois.



Researchers at Northwestern believe that their latest skin sensor can greatly reduce malfunctions and the number of brain surgeries.The sensor uses body temperature readings to give information about how much cerebrospinal fluid is leaking.



This sensor gives different heat signatures depending on whether the shunt is functional or not. This is a major development in the CSF market, the sensor also enables access to information that was previously inaccessible.



Currently, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) identifies CSF devices as class II devices.As per section 21, subsection 510K certain protocol has to be followed before these devices can be approved.



The firms have to list down any possible risks to health and measures taken by them so that the device addresses such health hazards.Apart from this a cover sheet stating that the device is a class II device, a brief description of the device, and a summary report of what the device does and the scope of the device must be duly stated.



The last step verifies the device for biocompatibility, performance, and appropriate labeling such as expiration dates, prescriptions, etc. The stringent regulatory guidelines may take time for the product release and increase the overall development cost of the product, thereby impacting the market.



The countries covered in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management devices and equipment market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.

