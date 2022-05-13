Endeavour Silver Announces 2022 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce that at the Company’s 2022 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held on May 12, 2022 in Vancouver, shareholders voted in favour of all items of business. A total of 74,416,771 votes were cast or represented by proxy at the AGM, representing 43.57% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy:
DIRECTORS
|NUMBER OF SHARES
|PERCENTAGE OF VOTES
CAST
|FOR
|WITHHELD/
ABSTAIN
|FOR
|WITHHELD
|Margaret M. Beck
|44,199,571
|1,947,032
|95.78%
|4.22%
|Ricardo M. Campoy
|44,287,849
|1,858,754
|95.97%
|4.03%
|Bradford J. Cooke
|42,952,074
|3,194,529
|93.08%
|6.92%
|Daniel Dickson
|45,220,569
|926,034
|97.99%
|2.01%
|Amy Jacobsen
|45,163,634
|982,969
|97.87%
|2.13%
|Rex J. McLennan
|42,409,137
|3,737,465
|91.90%
|8.10%
|Kenneth Pickering
|44,867,006
|1,279,596
|97.23%
|2.77%
|Mario D. Szotlender
|44,085,535
|2,061,067
|95.53%
|4.47%
All director nominees were re-elected.
On a vote by show of hands, shareholders voted in favour of re-appointing KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company and authorized the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration for the ensuing year.
About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.
