New York, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nasal Splints Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277204/?utm_source=GNW





The global nasal splints market is expected to grow from $4.63 billion in 2021 to $4.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The market is expected to grow to $6.48 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.



The nasal splints market consists of sales of nasal splints. These nasal splints are devices that are used to prevent nasal bone movement from their positions to avoid side effects such as nose bleeding, inflammation inside the nostrils, and maintain the shape of the nose after any reconstructive surgery or rhinoplasty.



The main types of nasal splints market are malleable nasal splints, airway nasal splints, and bivalve nasal splints.The bivalve nasal splints are designed to provide septal support and reduce or prevent adhesions between the septum and lateral nasal wall following surgery.



The various applications involved are plastic surgery, rhinological operations, ENT surgery, and others. The various end-users are hospitals and clinics, home care, research centers, and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in nasal splints market in 2021.North America was the second-largest region in the nasal splints market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



Rhinoplasty is one of the most commonly performed reconstructive cosmetic surgery across the globe and around 207,284 rhinoplasty cosmetic surgeries were performed throughout the world in 2019.As part of the post-operative procedure, intranasal splints are used to promote hemostasis, structural support and minimize scar formation.



Therefore, owing to the rising numbers of rhinoplasty surgery and the use of nasal splints for post-operative care, the market for nasal splints is forecasted to grow.



The nasal splints market was limited by a shortage of skilled surgeons and other professionals in most developed and developing countries.Equipment fabrication and integration require specialized skillsets relating to nasal surgeries, and electronics and software.



According to a survey conducted by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), in the Middle Eastern countries such as Iran, there were only 238 surgeons to perform 37,423 nose jobs.The specialized skillsets relating to nasal surgeries are available to a limited number of organizations, most of which are located in the USA and Europe.



This shortage of skilled surgeons and other professionals is a significant deterrent to the growth of the market.



Nasal splints made from biodegradable materials are gaining popularity in the industry, as they do not require surgical removal after implantation.The biodegradable materials in nasal splints include plant-based and bioresorbable materials.



They help in controlling bleeding after surgery or nasal trauma, eliminating the need for painful nasal packing removal for patients, and act as an adjunct to aid in the natural healing process.For instance, Smith & Nephew offers a dissolvable nasal splint Nasastent composed of plant-based carboxymethyl cellulose that helps to support the soft nasal tissue and provides pressure to prevent bleeding.



This implant eventually converts into a hydro colloidal gel after absorbing nasal fluid and drains from the patient naturally. Some of the other companies offering biodegradable nasal splints are Hemostasis LLC, Medtronic and others.



As per the US FDA, nasal splints are classified as Class I medical devices that are exempted from premarket notification. However, nasal splint manufacturers must register their establishment and list the generic category or classification name.



The countries covered in the nasal splints market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277204/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________