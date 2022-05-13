Competitive Social Ventures Breaks Ground on First Pickle & Social Venue

ATLANTA, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Competitive Social Ventures (“CSV”) announced it has broken ground on the first Pickle & Social venue. The venue is located at the Exchange @ Gwinnett , an urban retail multi-use entertainment development located in Buford, GA designed by Fuqua Development. Pickle & Social is the ultimate hang out spot that combines craft food, signature drinks and live entertainment – along with world class indoor and outdoor pickleball courts.

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the world today. Its growing popularity is largely attributed to the sport’s regional ambassadors, as well as Pickle & Social’s ambassadors – Dave Weinbach, Lucy Kovalova, Matt Wright, Altaf Merchant, Todd Robertson & Leslie Bernard - promoting pickleball and introducing the game in more and more communities.

Pickle & Social Gwinnett is approximately four and a half acres and is expected to open Spring 2023. This location will be developed at the

Northeast corner of Interstate 85 and Highway 20 within The Exchange @ Gwinnett - the new

landmark district for those to live, work and play.

“Pickle & Social is the ultimate addition to the thriving tenant mix at The Exchange @ Gwinnett and compliments not only TopGolf and Andretti’s as an additional entertainment option, but fits in perfectly with the existing shops, 22 restaurants, Sprouts Farmer’s Market and the 1,000 residential units,” stated Jeff Fuqua, Principal of Fuqua Development. “Pickle & Social will undoubtedly attract visitors from the entire metro area to the project. We are thrilled to welcome them to The Exchange @ Gwinnett.”

Pickle & Social offers a one-of-a-kind experience with eight premier indoor & outdoor pickleball courts adjacent to its 7,000+ square foot full-service restaurant, bar & lounge. This will be the perfect place for friends and family to gather as it is designed to accommodate pickleball memberships, leagues, amateur & pro play, clinics, and lessons.

“We could not be more excited to announce the groundbreaking of our first Pickle & Social venue,” stated Neal Freeman, CSV CEO & Visionary. “Pickle & Social welcomes pickleball players of all skill levels to enjoy dedicated courts, along with additional entertainment that creates a place for everyone to come together to create lifetime memories.”

Additional to this, Pickle & Social will encompass signature event spaces, a rooftop bar & terrace, and an ACL Yard that holds up to 26 professional cornhole lanes. Attached to the full-service restaurant, bar & lounge is an outdoor biergarten, connecting to our unique & distinctive outdoor lounge and play area, Pickle Beach™. Pickle Beach™ holds two professional volleyball sized courts and breaks down to the perfect beach lounging area to watch some of the top local talent perform live weekly & at our free concert series on the 27ft concert stage. Other features include a variety of yard games, retail pro-shop & a pet-friendly outdoor environment.

“We are thrilled to announce our first Pickle & Social to break ground in the Atlanta/Gwinnett area, with many more in the pipeline. We are thrilled that we have closed our Series A investment raise and look forward to opening Series B soon to continue the expansion of CSV venues,” said Joe Reardon, CSV General Partner. “We absolutely love the pickleball community and industry as we share excitement with our strategic brand ambassadors. Pickle & Social eatertainment environment will be iconic; our indoor & outdoor spaces that feature the best-in-class courts, along with a chef-curated menu, signature cocktails and strategic partnership with American Cornhole League (ACL), Pickle & Social will be a staple to the pickleball community.”

About Pickle & Social

Pickle & Social will be a unique combination of indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, table tennis, and an outdoor gathering space known as The ACL Yard, with a stage for live music. Pickle & Social is a full-service restaurant and bar, with a chef-inspired menu that offers fresh American classics made from high-quality ingredients with healthy, decadent, gluten-friendly, and allergen-conscious options. Pickle & Social will be the perfect place to gather before or after some friendly competition, league play, lessons & clinics, tournaments, private events, and parties will be some of the main highlights of Pickle & Social. To learn more about Pickle & Social, click here .

About Competitive Social Ventures

Competitive Social Ventures, LLC (“CSV”) is an Alpharetta, Georgia-based real estate holding company created in 2020 for competitive socializing entertainment concepts. Fairway Social opened in Q2 2021, and Roaring Social opened in Q3 2021. Fairway Social Trilith is expected to open Fall 2022. There are also two inaugural Pickle & Social locations are currently being developed and expected to open in the Spring & Summer of 2023. CSV’s venues are unique, innovative, high-quality, full-service entertainment destinations with strong experiential differentiation from competitors. Learn more about CSV here .

About The Exchange @ Gwinnett

The new landmark district for live, work and play. Exchange @ Gwinnett redefines community and connection with more than 100 acres of food, fun, fashion and more to explore and enjoy. Savor the best bites at your favorite dinner spot or try something new at the Food Hall. Shop all your favorites from big names to boutiques. Chase that elusive hole-in-one or the checkered flag down the track. Watch the Center Stage light up as the sun sets over the Town Green. Or just grab a cold brew and a well-deserved break. With more than 465,000 square feet of retail and restaurants, professional office space and comfortable hotel suites as well as luxury residential flats to call home, it all connects at Exchange @ Gwinnett.

