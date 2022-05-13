New York, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cardiovascular Monitoring And Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277203/?utm_source=GNW

Jude MedicalInc, Nihon Kohden Corporation, FUKUDA DENSHI Co.



Ltd, and Sorin Group.



The global cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $2.83 billion in 2021 to $3.12 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The market is expected to grow to $4.34 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.



The cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices and equipment market consists of sales of cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices and equipment and related services.



The main product types of cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices and equipment are cardiopulmonary stress testing systems, ECG data management systems, ECG monitoring equipment, ECG stress testing systems, event monitoring systems, and Holter monitoring systems.ECG monitoring equipment is an electronic device that is used to record the electrical activity of the heart. . The various types involved are heart disease and coronary heart disease. The various end-users involved are hospitals/physician clinics (continuous glucose monitors), home/emergency, and research and development (clinical trials, universities, CRO).



North America was the largest region in cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices and equipment market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region incardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices and equipment market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices and equipment market is being driven by an increasing number of people suffering from obesity and diabetes.Risk factors including high blood pressure and high cholesterol are associated with obesity and diabetes leads to cardiovascular diseases.



For instance, as per a study conducted by the American Heart Association (AMA), by 2030, 22.2 million CVD is expected to grow. According to another study conducted by AMA in the U.S., 26 million people have been diagnosed with diabetes, and above 9 million further, have the condition but it hasn’t yet been diagnosed.



The cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices and equipment market is being restrained by the FDA’s regulatory control over these devices based on the risks associated with this equipment.Cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices fall into the class II category as per the FDA, which includes devices with moderate to high risk associated with usage.



The Class II devices are specially controlled with performance standards which provide the manufacturers with performance specifications, postmarket surveillance which monitors the safety of the device after being released in the market, and also other standards like patient registries and special labeling requirements.For instance, Angel medical systems’ implantable cardiac monitor was unanimously rejected by a panel of FDA experts due to unmet performance specifications.



ICMs continuously monitor the electrocardiogram (ECG) of the patient to conduct a real-time examination of the heart rhythm, for up to 36 months.ICMs are mostly used in the analysis of transitory symptoms which have an arrhythmic origin, such as unexplained palpitations.



For example, in July 2020, Medtronic received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance and European CE label approval for its Linq II insertable cardiac monitor (ICM) by remote programming, allowing clinicians to optimize device settings without the requirement for patients to return to the hospital.



The US FDA has classified cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices into the Class II category, as they have a moderate to high risk associated with usage.Class II devices are bounded by device-specific regulations which include performance standards, premarket data requirements, postmarket surveillance, and labeling requirements associated with device usage.



For instance, the labeling should consist of contraindications, adverse reactions, precautions, warnings, and other instructions before the device is released into the market.



The countries covered in the cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices and equipment market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.

