New York, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Operating Room Equipment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277202/?utm_source=GNW

KGaA, and Medtronic plc.



The global operating room equipment market is expected to grow from $14.39 billion in 2021 to $15.8 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The market is expected to grow to $21.49 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%.



The operating room equipment market consists of sales of operating room equipment and related services. Operating room equipment is used during surgery and includes surgical beds, operating tables, operating table accessories, operating room lights, operating room integration systems, and equipment management systems.



The main types of operating room equipment are anesthesia devices, endoscopes, operating room lights, operating tables, electrosurgical devices, surgical imaging devices, patient monitors.The endoscope is a lighted optical instrument that is used to get a deep look inside the body.



An endoscope is rigid or flexible used to examine organs, like the throat or esophagus. The various applications involved are cardiovascular surgery, thoracic surgery, neurosurgery, and Other Applications that are used by various end-users such as hospitals, outpatient facilities, and ambulatory surgery centers.



North America was the largest region in the operating room equipment market in 2021.Western Europe was the second largest market in operating room equipment market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The operating room (OR) equipment market is driven globally by the increase in ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) across the world. All ASCs require an operating room (OR) to undertake the surgeries; therefore the growing number of ASCs all over the world is a key factor facilitating the growth of the market for OR equipment.



The high cost associated with the operating room equipment will restrain the operating room equipment market growth.Hospital costs are important to understanding value-based care and are even more critical when analyzing cost-saving interventions during surgery.



The costs associated with the operating room equipment depend on the country, the surgical procedure, and the equipment used for the surgical procedure.The average cost per hospital stay was $11,700, making hospitalization one of the most important types of healthcare utilization.



Higher prices remain documented for stays by patients with an expected payer of Medicare associated with stays with another expected payers ($13,600 for Medicare vs. $9,300-$12,600 for other payers).



The hybrid operating room is a new trend being observed in the global operating room market.A hybrid operating room is an alternative to a conventional operating room equipped with advanced medical imaging systems and devices which support high-quality interventional imaging and minimally invasive surgeries.



It has a complex environment in which numerous surgeons, nurses, anesthesiologists, and technicians work together.Hybrid operating rooms in healthcare facilities have increased globally.



Since they offer a sterile operating room environment, surgeons can perform surgeries with ease. The ability of these operating rooms to reduce the total healthcare expenditure, enhance patient safety, and minimize the time taken to perform surgeries will lead to its increased popularity in the fields of neurosurgery, cardiology, and orthopedics.



In December 2021, Baxter, a US-based healthcare company acquired Hillrom for the deal of the $15 billion amount.This acquisition unites two leading MedTech organizations in a shared vision for transforming healthcare and advancing patient care worldwide.



Hillrom is a US-based medical technology provider.



The countries covered in the operating room equipment market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277202/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________