Global Massive MIMO (Multiple-Input and Multiple-Output) Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $14.6 Billion by 2026 - Disruptive Popularity of 802.11ac Wave 2 Turbocharges Growth

Global Massive MIMO Market to Reach $14.6 Billion by 2026

The global market for Massive MIMO estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 44.8% over the analysis period.

Over the years, MIMO has evolved to become an integral aspect of wireless communication standards, including IEEE 802.11ac (Wi-Fi), IEEE 802.11n (Wi-Fi), WiMAX, HSPA+ (3G), and 4G Long Term Evolution (4G LTE). MIMO is also applied to power line communication for 3 wire deployments, as part of HomePlug AV2 specification and ITU G.hn standard.

Massive MIMO, considered to be an extension of MIMO technique, promises better spectrum efficiency as well as increased throughput by bringing together receiver and transmitter antennas. Massive MIMO technology thus offers multiple antennas, which are useful for mobile devices and base stations. Massive MIMO antennas are capable of augmenting system capacity, improving throughput, enhancing spectral efficiency, increasing resistance, and reducing fading.

LTE Advanced, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 37.5% CAGR and reach US$9.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the LTE Advanced Pro segment is readjusted to a revised 47.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $597.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2026

The Massive MIMO market in the U.S. is estimated at US$597.1 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 54.8% over the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 31.2% and 38.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 36.9% CAGR.



Rapid demand for high-speed Internet services from residential and enterprise sectors and the robust growth in data volumes is a major driving force for the massive MIMO market. Over the years, the Internet has established itself as a powerful platform transforming the way businesses operate and users communicate.

As the world`s preferred means of communication, Internet has played a vital role in creating a globalized world and become the universal source of information for people and enterprises around the world. Internet has been changing constantly, with mobile technology and social media among the most recent evolutionary changes in the Internet world.

Demand for Internet has grown at a robust rate over the years driven by the advancements in the digital infrastructure and services space. There is especially high demand for Internet services in developing economies where the penetration of Internet services is relatively low compared to mature markets.



The increase in Internet-based applications for business and personal users is contributing to the ever rising demand for Internet services. The increasing proliferation of Internet-enabled devices is emerging as one of the major growth drivers for high speed Internet services. Featuring the ability to provide connectivity to the Internet, such smart devices are capable of providing users with connectivity to their desired information or content.

The convergence of conventional data and voice communication with Internet Protocol-based content distribution networks is generating new services in several markets. Internet-capable devices are poised for explosive growth in volume shipments driven by strong growth from mobile professionals, platinum travelers, and data-centric consumers to connect, share, and have fun.



5G Segment to Reach $2 Billion by 2026

5G networks are expected to provide the highest growth opportunities in future. Massive MIMO is slated to garner significant attention in the 5G era owing to its numerous benefits. The multiple-antenna technology represents advanced version of standard MIMO that uses up to 8 x 8 antennas.

Ongoing research efforts are focusing on pushing antenna count to 100 or more using GHz frequencies and antennas with small apertures. Massive MIMO holds potential to transform wireless communications by improving data rates and link reliability while reducing error rates and costs. In addition to improving spectrum efficiency by leveraging spatial domain, massive MIMO introduces more antennas to allow scalable use of low-cost, low-power components.

Massive MIMO is a promising option for 5G that uses higher radio spectrums in comparison to 2G/3G/4G, such as centimeter and millimeter waves. In the global 5G segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 82.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounted for a combined market size of US$35 Million in the year 2020.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$606.1 Million by the year 2026.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Attributes such as High Signal to Noise Ratio and Link Reliability Make Massive MIMO a Preferred Technology

Surge in Need for High Speed Internet and Growth in Data Volumes on Portable Devices Favor Massive MIMO Market Growth

Rise in Proliferation of Smartphones and Surging Demand for High-Speed Data Communications Present Growth Potential

Base Station Antennas Play Vital Role for Mobile Telecommunication Companies

Massive MIMO Finds Immense Use in Mobile Communications Market for Software Implementation: A Growth Indicator

Disruptive Popularity of 802.11ac Wave 2 Turbocharges Growth in Massive MIMO Market

Massive MIMO: Boon for Next-Generation Mobile Networks

Advancements in 4G LTE & 4.5G Data Models Drives Rapid Demand for Massive MIMO

Transition towards High Speed 5G Networks to Spur Massive MIMO Implementations

mmWave Band for 5G Network

Use of 5G Chipsets for mmWave

All-Programmable RFSoCs to Deal with System Complexity

Key Deployment Challenges for Massive MIMO in 5G Networks

Usage of Massive MIMO in High Throughput and Long Range Applications Continues to Increase

Beamforming and Massive MIMO: The Foundation of Signal Processing in 5G Networks

Combined Capabilities of mmWave Bands and Massive MIMO Offer Significant Potential for Next Gen Wireless Communication Systems

Growing Pressure on Wireless Networks Enhances Importance of Advanced Base Station Antennas

FDD Solutions Vital for Enabling Massive MIMO

Key Research Areas in Massive MIMO Technology Space

Major Challenges Confronting Massive MIMO Market

Massive MIMO Brings More Complexity

Need for Accurate Channel Modeling to Understand Complexity

Need for New Modeling Techniques

Operators Eye Hybrid Approach to Overcome Concerns Typical to Massive MIMO

