Condor Gold plc announces its unaudited results for the three months ended 31 March 2022

Condor Gold Plc

(“Condor Gold”, “Condor” or the “Company”)

LONDON, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condor Gold (AIM: CNR; TSX: COG) announces that it has today published its unaudited financial results for the three months ending 31 March 2022 and the Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the same period.

Both of the above have been posted on the Company’s website www.condorgold.com and are also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Highlights for the First Quarter of 2022:

On March 10, 2022, the Company announced that all assay results have been received for an 8,004 m infill drilling programme on the fully permitted high-grade La Mestiza Open Pit Mineral Resource at La India Project.

Advanced the technical studies needed for the completion of a Definitive Feasibility Study covering the La India open pit, the processing plant facility and location, tailings storage facility, waste dump locations, explosive magazine, power supply, surface hydrology, hydrogeology (dewatering the pit), geochemistry, metallurgy, environmental and social.

Continued with acquisitions of land at the La India open pit and associated mine site infrastructure. To date, 99.6% of the core areas have been purchased.

Site clearance of 14 hectares has been completed for the processing plant location, including areas for offices, warehouses, a stockpile and a buffer zone.

Project finance discussions are underway with potential providers of project finance who have access to Condor’s data room under confidentiality agreements.

Further advanced compliance with the terms of the La India Environmental Permit to construct and operate the mine, including completion of additional technical and engineering studies.

Mark Child, Chairman and CEO Commented:

“During the first quarter, we continued to make significant progress on advancing the Feasibility Study for the La India open pit and associated mine site infrastructure. All technical studies undertaken at the Project level are complete. We are currently reviewing the metallurgical test work, geotechnical analysis and capital cost estimates. Additionally, we received the results from the 8,004 m infill drill program at the fully permitted high-grade Mestiza open pit. Although not included in the scope of our forthcoming Feasibility Study, we expect Mestiza to provide an additional high-grade ore source for the La India mill.

Concurrently, we are finalizing our analysis of an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for La India Project, which is inclusive of a Mineral Reserve Estimate for the La India open pit. The geological model is consistent with our current best understanding. Lithologies, weathering and structures have been re-modelled from scratch with existing drilling, trenching and outcrops considered.

In summary, the La India open pit including the associated mine site infrastructure is essentially construction ready and materially de-risked. The plan is to add the two fully permitted high grade feeder pits of Mestiza and America to the mine plan during the construction phase. The Feasibility Study on La India open pit is almost complete, the formal announcement will probably take us into Q3. It will put the Company in a position to pursue various project financing alternatives, some of which have already been initiated.”





CONDOR GOLD PLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE THREE MONTHS TO 31 MARCH 2022

Three

months to

31 March

2022

unaudited

£ Three

months to

31 March

2021

unaudited

£ Revenue - - Administrative expenses (668,134 ) (512,518 ) Operating gain/(loss) Note 3 (668,134 ) (512,518 ) Finance income 255 - Loss before income tax (667,879 ) (512,518 ) Income tax expense Note 4 - - Gain/(loss) for the period (667,789 ) (512,518 ) Other comprehensive income/(loss): Write off of Minority Interest - Currency translation differences 664,824 (422,392 ) Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period 664,824 (422,392 )



Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period



(3,055



)



(934,910



) Gain/(loss) per share expressed in pence per share: Basic and diluted (in pence) Note 7 (0.46 ) (0.41 )

CONDOR GOLD PLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 MARCH 2022

As at 31

March 2022

unaudited

£ As at 31

December 2021

audited

£ As at 31

March 2021

unaudited

£ ASSETS: NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 7,579,866 7,473,433 4,081,961 Intangible assets 29,634,986 28,100,980 22,623,998 37,214,852 35,574,413 26,705,959 CURRENT ASSETS Trade and other receivables 875,390 775,693 282,202 Cash and cash equivalents 408,028 2,072,046 6,278,947 1,283,418 2,847,739 4,723,800 TOTAL ASSETS 38,498,270 38,422,152 33,267,108 LIABILITIES: CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 99,190 248,176 192,525 TOTAL LIABILITIES 99,190 248,176 192,525 NET CURRENT ASSETS 1,184,228 2,599,563 6,368,624



NET ASSETS 38,399,080 38,173,976 33,074,583 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT Called up share capital Note 8 29,386,143 29,326,143 26,964,836 Share premium 42,534,627 42,528,627 38,700,439 Legal reserves - - - Exchange difference reserve (1,817,214 ) (2,482,038 ) (2,784,493 ) Retained earnings (31,704,476 ) (31,198,756 ) (29,806,199 ) TOTAL EQUITY 38,399,080 38,173,976 33,074,583

CONDOR GOLD PLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

AS AT 31 MARCH 2022

Share

capital Share

premium Exchange

difference

reserve Retained

earnings Total Total equity £ £ £ £ £ £ At 1 January 2021 23,732,526 37,175,626 (2,362,101 ) (29,381,952 ) 29,164,099 29,164,099 Comprehensive income: Gain for the period - - - (512,518 ) (512,518 ) (512,518 ) Other comprehensive income: Currency translation differences - - (422,392 ) - (422,392 ) (422,392 ) Total comprehensive income - - (422,392 ) (512,518 ) (934,910 ) (934,910 ) New shares issued 3,232,310 1,524,813 - - 4,757,123 4,757,123 Issue costs - - - - - - Share based payment - - - 88,271 88,271 88,271 At 31 March 2021 26,964,836 38,700,439 (2,784,493 ) (29,806,199 ) 33,074,0583 33,074,583 At 1 January 2022 29,326,143 42,528,627 (2,482,038 ) 31,198,756 38,173,976 38,173,976 Comprehensive income: Loss for the period - - - (667,879 ) (667,879 ) (667,879 ) Other comprehensive income: Currency translation differences - - 664,824 - 664,824 664,824 Total comprehensive income - - 664,824 (667,879 ) (3,055 ) (3,055 ) New shares issued 60,000 6,000 - - 66,000 66,000 Issue costs - - - - - - Share based payment - - - 162,159 At 31 March 2022 29,386,143 42,534,627 (1,817,214 ) (31,704,476 ) 38,399,080 38,399,080

CONDOR GOLD PLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

AS AT 31 MARCH 2022

Three months

to 31.03.22

unaudited

£ Three months

to 31.03.21

unaudited

£ Cash flows from operating activities Gain/(loss) before tax (667,879 ) (512,518 ) Share based payment 162,159 88,271 Depreciation charges - - Exchange differences 75,920 23,259 Finance income (255 ) - (430,055 ) (400,988 ) (Increase) in trade and other receivables (99,697 ) (167,793 ) Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables (148,986 ) (73,887 ) Net cash absorbed in operating activities (678,738 ) (642,668 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of intangible fixed assets (1,006,948 ) (1,061,879 ) Purchase of tangible fixed assets (61,787 ) (933,020 ) Interest received 255 - Net cash absorbed in investing activities (1,068,480 ) (1,944,899 ) Cash flows from financing activities Net proceeds from share issue 66,000 4,757,123 Net cash generated in financing activities 66,000 4,757,123 Increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,739,939 ) 2,119,556 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,072,046 4,159,391 Exchange losses on cash and bank - - Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 408,028 6,278,947

CONDOR GOLD PLC

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS TO 31 MARCH 2022

1. COMPLIANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARDS



Basis of preparation



This condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). It has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS and IFRIC interpretations) (“IFRS”) in force at the reporting date, and their interpretations issued by the IASB as adopted for use within the European Union, and with IFRS and their interpretations as issued by the IASB.

The interim results for the three months to 31 March 2022 are neither audited nor reviewed by our auditors and the accounts in this interim report do not therefore constitute statutory accounts in accordance with Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006.

Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 have been prepared and for which the auditor's report was unqualified, did not contain any statement under Section 498(2) or 498(3) of the Companies Act 2006 and did not contain any matters to which the auditors drew attention without qualifying their report.

The interim financial information for the three months ended 31 March 2022 were approved by the Board on 12 May 2022.

The directors do not propose an interim dividend.

The Directors consider the going concern basis to be appropriate based on cash flow forecasts and projections and current levels of commitments, cash and cash equivalents. The comparative period presented is that of the three months ended 31 March 2021.

The Directors are of the opinion that due to the nature of the Group’s activities and the events during that period these are the most appropriate comparatives for the current period. Copies of these financial statements are available on the Company’s website and on www.Sedar.com.

2. ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The accounting policies used in preparing the interim results are the same as those applied to the latest audited annual financial statements, which are available on www.Sedar.com and on the Company’s website www.condorgold.com. These accounting policies are those expected to be applied in the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.

3. REVENUE AND SEGMENTAL REPORTING

The Group has not generated any revenue during the period. The Group’s operations are located in England and Nicaragua.



The following is an analysis of the carrying amount of segment assets, and additions to plant and equipment, analysed by geographical area in which the assets are located.



CONDOR GOLD PLC

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS TO 31 MARCH 2022

The Group’s results by reportable segment for the three month period ended 31 March 2021 are as follows:

UK

Three months

to 31 March

2021

£ Nicaragua

Three months

to 31 March

2021

£ Consolidation

Three months

to 31 March

2021

£ RESULTS Operating (loss) (446,674 ) (65,844 ) (512,518 ) Interest income - - -

Assets and liabilities

All transactions between each reportable segment are accounted for using the same accounting policies as the Group uses.

UK

As at 31

March 2021

£ Nicaragua

As at 31

March 2021

£ Consolidation

As at 31

March 2021

£ ASSETS Total assets 7,885,554 25,588,654 33,474,208 UK

As at 31

March 2021

£ Nicaragua

As at 31

March 2021

£ Consolidation

As at 31

March 2021

£ LIABILITIES Total liabilities (132,077 ) (60,448 ) (192,525 )

The Group’s results by reportable segment for the three month period ended 31 March 2021 are as follows:

UK

Three months

to 31 March

2022

£ Nicaragua

Three months

to 31 March

2022

£ Consolidation

Three months

to 31 March

2022

£ RESULTS Operating gain/(loss) (642,496 ) (25,638 ) (668,134 ) Interest 255 - 255

Assets and liabilities

All transactions between each reportable segment are accounted for using the same accounting policies as the Group uses.

UK

As at 31

March 2022

£ Nicaragua

As at 31

March 2022

£ Consolidation

As at 31

March 2022

£ ASSETS Total assets 5,523,889 33,598,210 39,122,099 UK

As at 31

March 2022

£ Nicaragua

As at 31

March 2022

£ Consolidation

As at 31

March 2022

£ LIABILITIES Total liabilities (138,495 ) 39,305 (99,190 )

4. TAXATION

There is no current tax charge for the period. The accounts do not include a deferred tax asset in respect of carry forward unused tax losses as the Directors are unable to assess that there will be probable future taxable profits available against which the unused tax losses can be utilised.



5. INTANGIBLE FIXED ASSETS



During the three months ended 31 March 2022, the Group acquired intangible assets with a cost of £1,006,948 (three months ended 31 March 2021: £ 1,061,879).

6. EQUITY-SETTLED SHARE OPTION SCHEME AND WARRANTS

The estimated fair value of the options and warrants granted was;



Three

months to

31 March

2022

unaudited

£ Three

months to

31 March

2021

unaudited

£ Warrants and options charge (162,159 ) (88,271 )

During the period, no share options were crystallised into cash.

The fair value has been fully recognised within administration expenses, on a pro-rata basis over the vesting period. This fair value has been calculated using the Black-Scholes option pricing model. The latest inputs into the model were as follows:

2022

2021

Expected volatility -- % 29 % Expected life options (yrs.) 5 5 Expected dividend yield - -

7. EARNINGS PER SHARE



Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period.



A reconciliation is set out below:





Three

months to

31 March

2022



Three

months to

31 March

2021



Basic EPS Gain/(loss) for the period (667,879 ) (512,518 ) Weighted average number of shares 146,752,359 124,488,017 Gain/(loss) per share (in pence) (0,46 ) (0.41 ) In accordance with IAS 33, as the Group has reported a loss for the period, diluted earnings per share are not included.



8. CALLED-UP SHARE CAPITAL As at 31

March 2022

£ As at 31

March 2021

£ Allotted and fully paid Ordinary shares: 146,930,715 of 20p each (as at 31 March 2021: 134,824,179 of 20p each) 29,386,143 26,964,836

Share issuances in the three months ended 31 March 2022 were as follows:

Nature of issuance Issue price per

Ordinary share Date of share

issuance Number of shares

issued Total Cumulative

number of

ordinary shares

issued Opening 1 January 2022 118,662,629 Warrant exercise 22 pence 13 January 2022 300,000 146,930,715





9. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS



During the reporting period the Company received consultancy advice from the following related parties: Company Related party



Three

months to

31 March

2022

£ Three

months to

31 March

2021

£ Axial Associates Limited Mark Child - - Burnbrae Limited Jim Mellon 6,250 6,250 Promaco Limited Ian Stalker 11,700 7,575 AMC Geological Advisory Group Inc. Andrew Cheatle - - 10. SEASONALITY OF THE GROUP’S BUSINESS OPERATIONS



There are no seasonal factors which affect the trade of any company in the Group.



About Condor Gold plc:

Condor Gold plc was admitted to AIM in May 2006 and dual listed on the TSX in January 2018. The Company is a gold exploration and development company with a focus on Nicaragua.

On 25 October 2021 Condor announced the filing of a Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report (“PEA”) for its La India Project, Nicaragua on SEDAR https://www.sedar.com. The highlight of the technical study is a post-tax, post upfront capital expenditure NPV of US$418 million, with an IRR of 54% and 12 month pay-back period, assuming a US$1,700 per oz gold price, with average annual production of 150,000 oz gold per annum for the initial 9 years of gold production. The open pit mine schedules have been optimised from designed pits, bringing higher grade gold forward resulting in average annual production of 157,000 oz gold in the first 2 years from open pit material and underground mining funded out of cashflow.

In August 2018, the Company announced that the Ministry of the Environment in Nicaragua had granted the Environmental Permit (“EP”) for the development, construction and operation of a processing plant with capacity to process up to 2,800 tonnes per day at its wholly-owned La India gold Project (“La India Project”). The EP is considered the master permit for mining operations in Nicaragua. Condor has purchased a new SAG Mill, which has mainly arrived in Nicaragua. Site clearance and preparation is at an advanced stage.

Environmental Permits were granted in April and May 2020 for the Mestiza and America open pits respectively, both located close to La India. The Mestiza open pit hosts 92 Kt at a grade of 12.1 g/t gold (36,000 oz contained gold) in the Indicated Mineral Resource category and 341 Kt at a grade of 7.7 g/t gold (85,000 oz contained gold) in the Inferred Mineral Resource category. The America open pit hosts 114 Kt at a grade of 8.1 g/t gold (30,000 oz) in the Indicated Mineral Resource category and 677 Kt at a grade of 3.1 g/t gold (67,000 oz) in the Inferred Mineral Resource category. Following the permitting of the Mestiza and America open pits, together with the La India Open Pit Condor has 1.12 M oz gold open pit Mineral Resources permitted for extraction.

Disclaimer

Qualified Persons

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Andrew Cheatle, P.Geo., who is a “qualified person” as defined by NI 43-101 and Gerald D. Crawford, P.E., who is a “qualified person” as defined by NI 43-101 and is the Chief Technical Officer of Condor Gold plc.

Technical Information

Certain disclosure contained in this news release of a scientific or technical nature has been summarised or extracted from the technical report entitled “Technical Report on the La India Gold Project, Nicaragua, October 2021”, dated October 22, 2021 with an effective date of September 9, 2021 (the “Technical Report”), prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Qualified Persons responsible for the Technical Report are Dr Tim Lucks of SRK Consulting (UK) Limited, and Mr Fernando Rodrigues, Mr Stephen Taylor and Mr Ben Parsons of SRK Consulting (U.S.) Inc. Mr Parsons assumes responsibility for the MRE, Mr Rodrigues the open pit mining aspects, Mr Taylor the underground mining aspects and Dr Lucks for the oversight of the remaining technical disciplines and compilation of the report.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are ‘forward-looking information’ with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to: Development Plans for the La India Project, Mineral Reserves and Resources at La India Project. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as: "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", “strategies”, “estimate”, "expect", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intends", "believe", "potential", “could”, “might”, “will” and similar expressions. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made including, among others, assumptions regarding: future commodity prices and royalty regimes; availability of skilled labour; timing and amount of capital expenditures; future currency exchange and interest rates; the impact of increasing competition; general conditions in economic and financial markets; availability of drilling and related equipment; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; the receipt of required permits; royalty rates; future tax rates; future operating costs; availability of future sources of funding; ability to obtain financing and assumptions underlying estimates related to adjusted funds from operations. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, risks related to: mineral exploration, development and operating risks; estimation of mineralisation, resources and reserves; environmental, health and safety regulations of the resource industry; competitive conditions; operational risks; liquidity and financing risks; funding risk; exploration costs; uninsurable risks; conflicts of interest; risks of operating in Nicaragua; government policy changes; ownership risks; permitting and licencing risks; artisanal miners and community relations; difficulty in enforcement of judgments; market conditions; stress in the global economy; current global financial condition; exchange rate and currency risks; commodity prices; reliance on key personnel; dilution risk; payment of dividends; as well as those factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 dated March 31, 2021, available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.