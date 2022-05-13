New York, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277200/?utm_source=GNW





The global handheld surgical devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $5.5 billion in 2021 to $6.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The market is expected to grow to $8.22 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.



The handheld surgical devices market consists of sales of handheld surgical devices and related services.



The main products of handheld surgical devices are scalpels, forceps, retractors, dilators, graspers, and others. The forceps are handheld instruments used for holding objects The various applications involved are neurosurgery, cardiovascular, orthopedic, plastic and reconstructive surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, and others that are used by various end-users such as hospitals, specialized clinics, long-term care centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and others.



North America was the largest region in handheld surgical devices market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in handheld surgical devices market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



Increasing demand for aesthetic surgeries drives the handheld surgical devices and equipment market.The demand for aesthetic surgeries can be attributed to an increase in per capita disposable income.



According to the ASPS data 2021, more than 15.5 million cosmetics procedures were performed in 2020 alone. Rhinoplasty (a nose job) was the top cosmetic surgery in 2020, with more than 352,000 surgeries performed.



The competitive pricing among manufacturers will restrain the handheld surgical devices market. An increasing number of local manufacturers are offering handheld surgical instruments at lower prices compared to major global manufacturers, as a result, companies are competing heavily on price and often need high sales volumes to be profitable.



The use of handheld devices and equipment in minimally invasive surgeries is increasing.The low cost of handheld instruments compared to robotic systems is the major factor for the increasing use of these devices in most surgical settings.



Technical advancements in handheld surgical instruments are increasingly adopted by surgeons due to the improvement in the ease of use of these instruments.



Medical devices are classified as Class I, Class II, and Class III devices by FDA based on their risks and the regulatory controls necessary to provide a reasonable assurance of safety and effectiveness.Hand-held surgical devices are nonpowered, hand-held, or hand-manipulated devices such as scalpels, forceps, retractors, intended to be used in various general surgical procedures.



Hand-held surgical devices are categorized as Class I medical devices.Class I devices generally have the lowest risk to the patient and/or user.



These devices are exempted from the premarket notification procedures 510(k).



In April 2019, Johnson & Johnson through its subsidiary Ethicon Inc acquired Auris Health, Inc. for approximately $3.4 billion in cash. An additional $2.5 billion will be paid on reaching certain predetermined milestones. Johnson & Johnson uses Auris Health’s robotic platform technology across multiple surgical specialties including lung cancer.



The countries covered in the handheld surgical devices market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.

