Global Data Fabric Market Report 2022-2026 - Rising Tide of Digitalization and Explosive Growth of Digital Data Creates the Need for Data Fabric

Dublin, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Fabric - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Data Fabric Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2026

The global market for Data Fabric estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 22.2% over the analysis period. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19.5% CAGR to reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Data fabric is witnessing increasing demand from organizations to automate and streamline data analytics process to gain relevant insights and make business-critical decisions. The platform has experienced notable penetration across a broad spectrum of industries such as the banking, financial services and insurance, telecommunication, healthcare and retail & e-commerce.

The market is slated to receive a noteworthy push from a number of favorable factors like increasing acceptance of big data and analytics for deriving business decisions. The increasing penetration of connected devices and systems has resulted in a notable spike in the amount and variety of data.

The deployment of sensors and video cameras across facilities for gaining location-related and other information is leading to significant data volumes that can be used for deriving business decisions. These trends are creating strong demand for data fabric solutions.



After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 25.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 43.1% share of the global Data Fabric market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $424.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $403.6 Million by 2026

The Data Fabric market in the U.S. is estimated at US$424.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.34% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$403.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 28.6% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.6% and 20.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$499.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.

North America is witnessing increasing investments in R&D projects related to virtualization technologies which in turn presents lucrative growth opportunities for data fabric. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is being fueled by increasing penetration of the Internet of Things coupled with smart technologies.

Increasing IT spending across developing countries for maintaining their competitiveness is expected to further drive the market expansion.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

How the IT Industry Has Been Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Cloud Services Emerges as the Lone Bright Spot Amidst the Crisis

Data Fabric Lays Strong Foundation for Businesses to Stay Competitive amid COVID-19

Keeping Up with Changing Requirements

Data Fabric Expedites Relief Programs

Data Fabric: A Holistic Platform in Digital Ecosphere for Smooth Data Management

Primary Benefits for Organizations

Types of Data Fabric

Market Outlook

Regional Analysis

Competition

Recent Industry Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 52 Featured)

Cambridge Semantics

Denodo Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM Corporation

K2view LLC

NetApp, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Precisely

SAP SE

Splunk Inc.

Talend Inc.

Teradata Corporation

VMware, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise of Digital Transformation Creates Ideal Platform for Market Expansion

COVID-19 Accelerates Digital Transformation thus Driving Opportunities for Digital Fabric Solutions

Data Fabric: Ideal Solution for Effective Digital Transformations

Content Chaos: A Barrier to Successful Digital Transformation

Data Fabric Co-creates Ready Made Tailored Outcomes for Business Optimization

'Age of Data Abundance' Creates Broad-based Opportunities for Data Fabric Solutions

Rising Tide of Digitalization and Explosive Growth of Digital Data Creates the Need for Data Fabric

Emerging Need for Business Agility & Accessibility Augments Prospects

Uptrend in Machine Learning Vertical Augurs Well

Data Fabric Enabling Next Level of Cloud Integration

Industrial IoT Drives Traction

Rise in Big Data Analytics Drives Use case for Big Data Fabric

Novel Opportunities for Data Fabric in Fraud Detection & Security Management

Data Fabric Supports Sales & Marketing Management

Logical Data Fabrics: A Popular Trend

Rise in Implementation of Data Fabric Solutions in eCommerce & Retail

Spurt in eCommerce to Trigger New Wave of Opportunities

BFSI Enterprises: Data Fabric Extends New Capabilities

"Banking" on Data Fabric for Transformation

Data Fabric Seeks Role in Healthcare Sector

Enterprise Knowledge Graphs Ensure Efficient Data Fabric

Query Answering: A Key Functionality

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ddyrc6

Attachment