Connectivity from 42 American cities to bolster tourism in Dominica

Roseau, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Dominica diversifies its tourism sector, American Airlines is providing direct flights from 42 cities in the United States. The connectivity is benefitting the local artisans, small business owners and many others associated with the tourism and hospitality industry.

These new direct flights and connections eliminate multiple barriers, ease travel to Dominica, and provide an increase to the tourism industry.

The Commonwealth of Dominica, which is home to many beautiful, mesmerizing, and stunning natural elements, is a place one must visit. The month of May has come with a particular extra reason as the country celebrates "Tourism Awareness" month. The major highlight of these celebrations is the key focus being paid to eco-tourism by the government.

The major highlight of these celebrations is the "local bush rums", with three dozen different flavours aged in barrels. Local Dominican rums have spices for a richer, more complex flavour.

Each bar produces its own bush rums to make the celebration more active; they use popular flavours such as spices, aka cinnamon, coconut, peanut, and lime.

Dominica is known for its local cuisine, music, and natural beauty. The government has always focused on conserving assets, building a resilient climate nation, and encouraging eco-tourism. To fulfil these aims, the government has launched several projects, and one such project which has contributed to the lifting of the tourism sector in Dominica is the "Beautification Project."

As Dominica is expecting more tourists, the authorities have fastened the beautification project, and a cleaning drive is already launched from Pointe Michel to Champagne Beach. The campaign focuses on the clean and green Dominica. The Tourism Ministry underlined, "The Ministry has been protecting and preserving this important sector as tourism is everybody's business."

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit also visited the beautification project site and expressed pleasure over the progress of the project.

Prime Minister Skerrit stated, "The Ministries of Tourism and the Environment are also piloting a National Beautification Programme in the area, and I was pleased to note the project's progress."

All these projects and initiatives will indeed boost the tourism of the Nature Isle.

The government of Dominica has always focused on the upliftment of the sector. American Airlines increased the number of flights between Dominica and 42 cities in North America and the United States territories to magnify the sector and attract large tourists to the Caribbean country.

The recent developmental projects in Dominica are also a great opportunity for global investors. Foreign investors can become citizens of Dominica by applying for the alternative citizenship of Dominica. The investors may apply through the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.

The Citizenship by Investment Programme (CBI) was established in the year 1993 and is considered one of the longest-running, fastest CBI schemes worldwide.

Foreign investors may apply for alternative citizenship by financially contributing to the development of the Caribbean island country. Applicants can contribute to a government-approved fund or real estate.

The investor may apply for alternative citizenship under two options:

• Economic Diversity Fund (EDF)- It is a non-refundable donation used for building infrastructure and encouraging sectors like agriculture and tourism. The minimum investment for the main applicant is US $100,000.

• Real Estate: An investor can contribute a minimum of US $ 200,000 to a government-approved real estate project such as hotels, spas, villas etc.

However, the investment does not guarantee citizenship; all applicants must pass rigid, stringent, and robust background checks. The government and third-party agencies carry out multi-layered due diligence checks on all applicants and their dependents over 16 years old.

The unique feature of the Citizenship by Investment Programme of Dominica is the applicant gets the ability to add additional dependents under the same application, including spouses, parents/grandparents (aged 55 or over) and children (30 or under), and siblings (aged 25 or under).

The citizenship by investment programme of Dominica is ranked as the world's best, safe and secure CBI programme in the CBI Index published by PWM Magazine of Financial Times for five consecutive years.