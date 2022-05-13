New York, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dialysis Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277198/?utm_source=GNW





The global dialysis devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $4.37 billion in 2021 to $4.7 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The market is expected to grow to $6 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.



The dialysis devices and equipment market consist of the sale of dialysis devices and equipment-related services.Dialysis devices and equipment are used in the dialysis process to filter the patient’s blood, to remove waste products such as urea, creatinine, and excess water, such impurities usually occur when the kidneys fail or are damaged.



Companies in this industry primarily engage in the production of dialyzers and dialysis pumping machines but can also produce other instruments used in the dialysis process, including blood pumps, catheters, and tubing kits.



The main products of dialysis devices and equipment are hemodialysis devices and peritoneal dialysis devices.Hemodialysis is a process where a dialysis machine and a special filter called an artificial kidney, or a dialyzer, are used to clean the blood.



The various applications involved are serum and blood treatment, virus purification, drug binding studies, and others. The various end-users are hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care settings.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the dialysis devices and equipment market in 2021.North America was the second largest market in dialysis devices and equipment market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing prevalence of kidney failure is driving the market for dialysis devices and equipment.The main purpose of dialysis devices and equipment is to artificially filter the blood to get rid of any toxins in the blood and to prevent such waste products from reaching hazardous levels.



Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a condition in which the kidneys are damaged and cannot filter the blood. According to the National kidney report, 2019, 30 million Americans are affected by CKD, and 90% of people are unaware. 1 in 3 Americans run the risk of being diagnosed with CKD. In the USA, kidney disease is the 9th leading cause of death.



Product recalls have been the major restraint in the dialysis devices and equipment market.Product recalls are actions taken by organizations or any regulatory authority like US FDA to remove a product or device from the market.



The dialysis devices and equipment are removed from the market when they fail to perform the functions for which they were manufactured.For example, B.



Braun Medical Inc. recalls Dialog hemodialysis systems due to defective conductivity sensors. This machine is used in the treatment of chronic kidney disease for patients whose kidneys are no longer healthy enough to filter the blood to get rid of the wastes and excess fluid. Similarly, the Dialyzer, a device by the Fresenius Medical Care group was recalled due to the invalid message shown on the equipment when the Sustained low-efficiency Dialysis (SLED) program is used.



The latest trend in the dialysis devices and equipment market is the use of technology to develop innovative products that can enhance functionality.To enhance the quality of the devices, new methods are being developed to speed up the process of filtering the blood and improve the overall filtration process.



As a result of improved technology products like Revaclear High-Flux Dialyzer by Baxter, which enhances the filtration process of the blood by improving the speed at which the blood is filtered are being developed.Revaclear dialyzers are devices that can help detect renal failure by hemodialysis.



With the improvement in technology, innovations in the devices are expected to continue.



In January 2019, a wearable, portable peritoneal dialysis device manufactured by Singapore-based AWAK Technologies received FDA’s breakthrough device designation to be used by end-stage renal disease patients.According to the clinical trial of the AWAK Peritoneal Dialysis device conducted at Singapore General Hospital, the device efficiently removed the accumulation of toxins from the body.



Such approvals by FDA positively impact the global dialysis devices market.



B.Braun completed the acquisition of NxStage’s Bloodlines business in February 2019 for $2 billion.



This acquisition will help improve the quality of B Braun’s hemodialysis system and would also enhance its portfolio of bloodline business which would help in strengthening the company’s position in the market. NxStage Medical, Inc. is involved in the manufacturing of dialysis devices used for the treatment of end-stage renal disease (ESRD). One Cycle, PureFlow SL, and Nx2me Connected Health are the company’s various products. It was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Maddison, USA.



The countries covered in the dialysis devices and equipment market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277198/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________