Global Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Report 2022-2026 Featuring Catalent, Recipharm, Evotec, Lonza Group, Biomerieux and Thermo Fisher Scientific

The global CDMO market is estimated to reach US$246.6 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.31%, for the period spanning 2022-2026

The factors such as increasing per capita disposable income, increasing global healthcare expenditure, rising aging population, increasing R&D spending, growing number of new drugs, rise in investments and strategic collaborations and growing demand for pharmaceutical products are expected to drive the market.

However, growth of the industry will be challenged by stringent government regulations. A few notable trends include increasing demand for highly potent API manufacturing services, growing demand for quality by design services, growth in oncology segment, growing demand for process development CDMO services and lengthy and costly drug development process..

In terms of services, the global API drug market accounted for the highest share of the market and is expected to grow in future owing to growing number of biologics APIs in pipeline stage and growing adoption of multiple of therapies. Whereas on the basis of product, Small molecule drugs held a major share of the market owing to the surge in the pharmaceutical R&D activities worldwide.

The company profiles of leading players (Catalent, Inc., Recipharm AB, Evotec SE, Lonza Group AG, Biomerieux SA and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.) are also presented in detail

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1. CDMO

1.2 CDMO Services

1.3 Advantages of CDMO



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Rise in Clinical Trials



3. Global CDMO Market Analysis

3.1 Global CDMO Market by Value

3.2 Global CDMO Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global CDMO Market by Service

3.3.1 Global API/Bulk Drugs Market by Value

3.3.2 Global API/Bulk Drugs Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Drug Product Manufacturing Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Drug Product Manufacturing Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Packaging Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Packaging Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global CDMO Market by Product

3.4.1 Global Biologics CDMO Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Biologics CDMO Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Small Molecule CDMO Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Small Molecule CDMO Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global CDMO Market by Region



4. Regional CDMO Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America CDMO Market by Value

4.1.2 North America CDMO Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Europe CDMO Market by Value

4.2.2 Europe CDMO Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 Asia Pacific CDMO Market by Value

4.3.2 Asia Pacific CDMO Market Forecast by Value

4.4 Latin America

4.4.1 Latin America CDMO Market by Value

4.4.2 Latin America CDMO Market Forecast by Value

4.5 Middle East & Africa

4.5.1 Middle East & Africa CDMO Market by Value

4.5.2 Middle East & Africa CDMO Market Forecast by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Per Capita Disposable Income

5.1.2 Increasing Global Healthcare Expenditure

5.1.3 Rising Aging Population

5.1.4 Increasing R&D Spending

5.1.5 Growing Number of New Drugs

5.1.6 Rise in Investments and Strategic Collaborations

5.1.7 Growing Demand for Pharmaceutical Products

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Increasing Demand for Highly Potent API Manufacturing Services

5.2.2 Growing Demand for Quality by Design Services

5.2.3 Growth in Oncology Segment

5.2.4 Growing Demand for Process Development CDMO Services

5.2.5 Lengthy and Costly Drug Development Process

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Stringent Government Regulations



6. Company Profiles

Biomerieux SA

Catalent, Inc.

Evotec SE

Lonza Group AG

Recipharm AB

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

