Food and Beverages Bearings Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.

Stratview Research, a global market research firm announces the launch of a new report on ' Food & Beverages Bearings Market ' that studies the market size, value, and growth drivers, and more details over the trend period of 2021-2026.

Market Insights and Drivers

According to the report, the food & beverage bearings are expected to witness a healthy CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the food & beverage bearings market are –

Rapidly shifting consumer eating habits,

Increasing disposable income of consumers in both, the developed as well as developing economies,

The surge in the demand from the existing fleet of equipment, and

Growing need for reliable and cost-effective bearings from the equipment suppliers.





Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

The Food & Beverage Bearings report compiled by Stratview Research offers a comprehensive study of market opportunities and impacts that are stirred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The research report focuses on the direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 with new product launches, M&As, supply chain overview, government regulations, strategies adopted by the related market players, etc.

Key Players involved in this research are:

ABB Group

AST Bearings

LYC Bearings

NSK

NTN

Rubix

Schaeffler

SKF

Timken

TMB

Market Segmentation -

Market Share by Equipment Type

The food & beverage bearings market is segmented by Equipment Type, Bearings Type, Material Type, Application Type, End-User Type, and Region. Based on the bearing type, Ball bearing is expected to remain the larger and faster-growing market segment during the forecast period. Ball bearings are used across the equipment used in the packaging and processing of food & beverages. Ball bearings are further segmented into Deep Groove Ball Bearing, Angular Contact Ball Bearing, and Others.

Market Share by Material Type

Based on the material type, the market is segmented into metallic bearings, non-metallic bearings, and hybrid bearings. Non-metallic bearings hold the dominating position in the market. Non-metallic bearings are extremely corrosion and chemical resistant.

Market Share by Application Type

Based on the application type, the food & beverage bearing market is segmented as Bakery & Confectionery; Meat, Poultry & Seafood; Dairy Products; Beverages; and Others. Among these, beverages hold the largest share of the pie.

Regional Analysis

Europe is expected to remain the largest market for food & beverage bearings during the forecast period in terms of regions. The food & beverage bearing market in Europe is also expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Frequently Answered Questions in the Report

What are the key trends in the Food & Beverage Bearings Market?

How the market has grown in the last five years and what growth trajectory will it follow in the next five years?

On what scale has COVID-19 impacted the Market?

What are some key strategies adopted by the market leaders in the Market?

How many shares of the Food & Beverage Bearings Market do the top players own?

