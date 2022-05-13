Global Wi-Fi Device Shipment Report 2022, Featuring Key Players Alibaba, Amazon, Qualcomm, Roku and Broadcom

Dublin, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Wi-Fi Device Shipment Forecast, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fueled by robust shipments of ICT equipment and consumer electronics and expansion of the IoT (Internet of Things) device market, approximately 3.2 billion Wi-Fi (Wireless-Fidelity) devices were shipped in 2021 alone, breaking the 3 billion unit mark.

As IEEE standardization continues and the adoption of wireless technology in traditional and emerging vertical markets increases due to the rapid development of innovative services and equipment, Wi-Fi device shipments are expected to see steady growth in the next few years.



The report provides an overview of the global Wi-Fi device industry, examines the adoption of standards across Wi-Fi devices, and gauges the industry outlook for 2022-2026.



Report Scope:

Development of Wi-Fi devices and includes its shipment forecast for the period 2022-2026

Shipment volume forecast of Wi-Fi devices with shipment share breakdowns by device type, product type (information/consumer electronics/communications/IoT), and Wi-Fi standard (Wi-Fi 4 to Wi-Fi 7) for the period 2022-2026

Shipment volume forecast of Wi-Fi devices with shipment share breakdowns by application for the period 2022-2026



Key Topics Covered:



1. Worldwide Wi-Fi Device Shipment Forecast



2. Current and Future Development of Wi-Fi Devices

2.1 Shipment Volume Analysis

2.2 Shipment Share Analysis

2.3 Shipment Volume Forecast

2.4 Shipment Share Forecast



3. The Adoption of Wi-Fi Device Standards



Companies Mentioned

Alibaba

Amazon

AMD

Apple

Baidu

Broadcom

Disney

Google

MediaTek

Microsoft

Netflix

Nintendo

Qualcomm

Roku

Sony

