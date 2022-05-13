Saudi Arabia Doors & Windows Markets, Analysis, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2021 & 2022-2027

Dublin, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Doors & Windows Market, By Product Type (Door, Window), By Material Type (Metal, Wood, Plastic, Others), By End User (Residential, Office, Commercial, Education, Hospitality, Others), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rising infrastructural activities and increasing demand for residential projects are driving the growth of the Saudi Arabia doors & windows market during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and industrialization are expected to create a huge demand for the installation of doors and windows in Saudi Arabia.

Growing personal disposable income and increasing expenditure in commercial and institutional construction in the country are propelling Saudi Arabia doors & windows market. Structural shifts in demanding space and sound insulation systems and the growing trend of impact-resistant windows and doors are boosting the growth of the Saudi Arabia doors and windows market.

Growing technological innovation by the market players such as eco-friendly doors and windows, smart doors, and smart glass designed with sensors to respond to climate changes are supporting the growth of the Saudi Arabia doors & windows market. The growing presence of furniture retail chains and rising consumer inclination about technologically advanced doors and windows in commercial spaces are boosting Saudi Arabia doors & windows market growth.



Saudi Arabia doors & windows market is categorized based on product type, material type, end-user, distribution channel, and region. Based on material type, the market is segmented into metal, wood, plastic, and others. The plastic segment is anticipated to register the highest growth in the Saudi Arabia doors & windows market as they are lightweight, durable, easy-to-install, and corrosion-resistant.

Based on end-user, the Saudi Arabia doors & windows market is segmented into residential, office, commercial, education, hospitality, and others. The residential sector is expected to dominate Saudi Arabia doors & windows market on account of growing renovations coupled with the high demand for aesthetically appealing infrastructure.

Manufacturers of doors and windows are increasingly focusing on introducing doors and windows of the latest designs with improved quality and engaging in partnerships to increase their market share in the Saudi Arabia doors & windows market.



Al-Abdulkader Furniture, Almutlaq Furniture, Riyadh Furniture Industries, Al Aamer Furniture, Al-Jeraisy, Al-Hoshan, Al-Jedaie, Al-Kayan Decor, and Creative Windows, among others, are the major players in Saudi Arabia doors & windows market.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Saudi Arabia Doors & Windows Market, By Product Type:

Door

Window

Saudi Arabia Doors & Windows Market, By Material Type:

Metal

Wood

Plastic

Others

Saudi Arabia Doors & Windows Market, By End User:

Residential

Office

Commercial

Education

Hospitality

Others

Saudi Arabia Doors & Windows Market, By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Saudi Arabia Doors & Windows Market, By Region:

Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region

Northern Region

Southern Region

Companies Mentioned

Al-Abdulkader Furniture

Almutlaq Furniture

Riyadh Furniture Industries

Al Aamer Furniture

Al-Jeraisy

Al-Hoshan

Al-Jedaie

Al-Kayan Decor

Creative Windows

