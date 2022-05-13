Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Awarded “Best Public Closed‐End CLO Fund” by Creditflux 

GREENWICH, Conn., May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXLC) (NasdaqGS: OXLCM) (NasdaqGS: OXLCP) (NasdaqGS: OXLCL) (NasdaqGS: OXLCO) (NasdaqGS: OXLCZ) (“Oxford Lane,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) has been named “Best Public Closed-End CLO Fund” by Creditflux, a leading global information source covering credit funds and CLOs.



The award was presented at Creditflux’s Credit Symposium and Manager Awards, which took place in London on May 10th. The annual Creditflux Manager Awards recognize leading managers and funds based purely on data over the applicable review period. The “Best Public Closed-End CLO Fund” award category measured the change in value of eligible funds between December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2021.

"We are pleased to have received this recognition from Creditflux,” said Jonathan Cohen, CEO of the Company. "We’d like to thank our team for their efforts in achieving this success, and the collateral managers and counterparties we’ve worked with for their partnerships over the years.”

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded registered closed-end management investment company principally investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 and related changes in base interest rates and significant market volatility on our business, our CLO investments, our industry and the global economy. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.

