The global floor grinding tools market size is projected to grow from USD 124 million in 2022 to USD 155 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2027

New York, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Floor Grinding Tools Market by Application, Floor Type, Polishing Type, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277260/?utm_source=GNW





Diamong wings sub-segment under the grinding segment to be the largest application of floor grinding tools

Diamond wings, diamond plates, and polycrystalline diamond (PCD) wings tools are widely used in floor grinding operations.Diamond is considered a super hard material, and diamond tooling has many advantages compared to tools made with common abrasives such as corundum, silicon carbide, and aluminum oxide.



The advantages of diamond tools include high grinding efficiency, high wear resistance, and durability.



Dry polishing segment to lead the floor grinding tools during the forecast period.

Dry polishing is most widely used because it is faster than wet polishing, environmentally friendly, and more convenient. Compared to the wet polishing, dry offers a shinier finish to the polished floors, and no water is required for the polishing process.



Asia Pacific to be the largest market for floor grinding tools

Emerging economies in the region are expected to experience significant demand for floor grinding tools because of the expansion of residential, commercial, and industrial sectors due to rapid economic development and government initiatives toward economic development.In addition to this, the growing population in these countries represents a strong customer base.



According to the World Bank, Asia Pacific is the world’s fastest-growing region in terms of population and economic growth. Factors such as the ready availability of raw materials and workforce, along with sophisticated technologies and innovations, have driven the economy in the Asia Pacific.



This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts worldwide. These primary sources have been divided into 3 categories, namely by company, by designation, and by region.

• By Department- Sales/Marketing – 46.7%, Production – 30%, CXOs – 23.3%

• By Designation- Managers – 55.7%, CXOs – 23.3%, Executives– 21%

• By Region- North America- 30%, Europe- 23%, Asia Pacific- 27%, and Rest of World - 20%

The floor grinding tools market comprises major solution providers, Husqvarna Group (Sweden), Tyrolit Group (Austria) Diamag (Netherlands), Klindex (Italy), Shenzhen Idimas Holding Co., Ltd. (China), SASE Company, LLC (US), Balstrac (US), Scanmaskin Sverige AB (Sweden), DRS Floor (Germany), Superabrasive Inc. (US) and Linax Co. Ltd (China) among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the floor grinding tools market, with their company profiles, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The report covers the floor grinding tools market based on Application (Grinding, Honing, Polishing, Burnishing), Floor Type (Concrete, Wood, Marble, Others), Polishing Type (Dry Polishing, Wet Polishing), and region.The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the floor grinding tools market.



The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:



The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest



approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. This report will



help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position

their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277260/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________