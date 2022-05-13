IMAC Holdings Reports Increased Revenue for the Fourth Consecutive Quarter

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC) (“IMAC” or the “Company”), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, today reported its preliminary financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.



Financial and Corporate Highlights from Q1 2022:

Total Revenue was $3.9 million, compared with $3.0 million in Q1 2021, an increase of 28%

Patient visits were up 3.7% to 39,809 in IMAC clinics

Completed repayment of three loans of over $4.34 million, which represented more than 95% of the company’s debt

Successfully completed its pilot program for The Back Space retail chiropractic concept at select Walmart stores, with a commitment to triple its store count with at least 20 additional locations in Walmart over the next 12 months

Launched the The Back Company Franchise to expand our chiropractic service locations

Engaged Dr. Ben Lerner as Chief Operating Officer, bringing decades of valuable healthcare growth experience to the executive team.

Initiated the third and final cohort of its Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of bradykinesia due to Parkinson’s disease.



“The first quarter of 2022 demonstrated IMAC’s ability to deliver on significant commitments. For example, we started the quarter by successfully retiring debt obligations to a lending partner that helped us through challenging market conditions in 2020. Then, we finished the quarter by meeting obligations of our 10 store pilot program with Walmart, setting up substantial growth prospects for our company,” said Jeffrey Ervin, CEO of IMAC.

“Our clinics realized improved pricing as revenue per visit increased over 20% from the comparable quarter in 2021. The increase came from continued operating and payor mix improvements.

“We are encouraged by the consumer adoption of The Back Space spinal health and wellness services. One of the clinics achieved operating breakeven eight weeks after opening. Recruiting quality teammates will continue to drive success with this operating model and the model’s limited overhead allows us to compensate competitively in the marketplace.

“We remain excited about the progress in each of our business segments, given the revenue growth in our medical clinics, the adoption of our retail spinal health services, and the visibility to the finish line for our Phase 1 clinical trial,” concluded Mr. Ervin.

About IMAC Holdings, Inc.

IMAC Holdings owns and manages health and wellness centers that deliver sports medicine, orthopedic, and life science therapies for movement restricting diseases. IMAC is comprised of three business segments: outpatient medical centers, The Back Space, and a clinical research division. With treatments to address the aging population, IMAC Holdings owns or manages more than 15 outpatient medical clinics and has partnered with several active and former professional athletes to promote a minimally invasive approach to sports medicine. IMAC’s The Back Space retail spine health and wellness treatment centers deliver chiropractic care within Walmart locations. IMAC’s research division is currently conducting a Phase I clinical trial evaluating a mesenchymal stem cell therapy candidate for bradykinesia due to Parkinson’s disease. For more information visit www.imacholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, are based largely on IMAC's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IMAC's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, the variability of its operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the skills and experience necessary to meet customers’ requirements, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. IMAC encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this press release will in fact occur. More information about IMAC Holdings, Inc. is available at www.imacregeneration.com.

IMAC HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 4,275,251 $ 7,118,980 Accounts receivable, net 1,725,034 1,209,333 Deferred compensation, current portion 196,949 191,657 Other assets 480,278 547,536 Total current assets 6,677,512 9,067,506 Property and equipment, net 2,285,092 2,323,163 Other assets: Goodwill 4,661,796 4,661,796 Intangible assets, net 5,552,065 5,797,469 Deferred compensation, net of current portion 26,472 73,816 Security deposits 351,819 357,050 Right of use asset 4,645,217 4,948,393 Total other assets 15,237,369 15,838,524 Total assets $ 24,199,973 $ 27,229,193 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,017,799 $ 2,523,332 Patient deposits 332,519 320,917 Notes payable, current portion 92,799 254,487 Finance lease obligation, current portion 19,258 19,050 Liability to issue common stock, current portion 303,855 337,935 Operating lease liability, current portion 1,472,245 1,478,140 Total current liabilities 5,238,475 4,933,861 Long-term liabilities: Notes payable, net of current portion 87,412 104,697 Finance lease obligation, net of current portion 24,379 29,273 Liability to issue common stock, net of current portion 189,375 189,375 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 3,688,249 4,018,926 Total liabilities 9,227,890 9,276,132 Commitment and Contingencies – Note 14 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock - $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 authorized, nil issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. - - Common stock - $0.001 par value, 30,000,000 authorized; 27,043,409 and 26,876,409 shares issued at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; and 26,385,167 and 26,218,167 outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 26,385 26,218 Additional paid-in capital 46,314,757 46,133,777 Accumulated deficit (31,369,059 ) (28,206,934 ) Total stockholders’ equity 14,972,083 17,953,061 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 24,199,973 $ 27,229,193





IMAC HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Patient revenues, net $ 3,894,987 $ 3,024,808 Other income - 3,377 Management fees - 36,068 Total revenue 3,894,987 3,064,253 Operating expenses: Patient expenses 460,473 341,412 Salaries and benefits 3,710,278 2,754,248 Share-based compensation 189,120 110,607 Advertising and marketing 370,488 265,548 General and administrative 1,815,247 1,219,338 Depreciation and amortization 446,772 422,201 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 47,429 4,043 Total operating expenses 7,039,807 5,117,397 Operating loss (3,144,820 ) (2,053,144 ) Other expenses: Other expense (13,174 ) Interest expense (4,131 ) (176,279 ) Total other expenses (17,305 ) (176,279 ) Net loss before income taxes (3,162,125 ) (2,229,423 ) Income taxes - - Net loss $ (3,162,125 ) $ (2,229,423 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders Basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.17 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 26,365,734 13,448,567





IMAC HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)