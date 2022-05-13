Finnish English

Talenom Plc: Managers' Transactions – Antti Aho

Talenom Plc, Managers' Transactions 13 May 2022 at 15:00 EEST

Talenom Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Antti Aho

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Talenom Oyj

LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 14961/4/4

Transaction date: 2022-05-13

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Instrument name: Optiot 2019

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 12000 Unit price: 6.79 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 12000 Volume weighted average price: 6.79 EUR