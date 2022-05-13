Sp Mortgage Bank Plc: Liedon Säästöpankki starts merger negotiations with Oma Savings Bank

English Finnish

On 13 May 2022, Liedon Säästöpankki announced it will begin merger negotiations with Oma Savings Bank. The decision on the merger will be made in the latter part of 2022.

"Liedon Säästöpankki’s decision to leave the Savings Banks Group is regrettable. Nevertheless, the Savings Banks Group’s solvency will remain strong, even though it will be negatively affected by Liedon Säästöpankki’s departure. Liedon Säästöpankki represents 11 per cent of the Savings Banks Group’s customer base. The Savings Banks Group will continue to operate as a solvent entity that is driven by its core values and strategy", says Tomi Närhinen, CEO of the Savings Banks’ Union Coop.





