Talenom Plc: Managers' Transactions – Otto Huhtala
Talenom Plc, Managers' Transactions 13 May 2022 at 15:00 EEST
Talenom Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Otto Huhtala
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Talenom Oyj
LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 14923/5/4
Transaction date: 2022-05-12
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Instrument name: Optiot 2019
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 42000 Unit price: 6.588 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 42000 Volume weighted average price: 6.588 EUR