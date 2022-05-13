Global Cancer Cachexia Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2027 - North America and Europe Constitute Major Regions, Asia-Pacific Exhibits the Fastest Growth

Dublin, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Cachexia - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cancer Cachexia Market to Reach US$2.9 Billion by the Year 2027

The global market for Cancer Cachexia estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Progestogens, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR to reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Corticosteroids segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.7% share of the global Cancer Cachexia market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 40.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Cancer Cachexia market in the U.S. is estimated at US$856.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 40.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$252.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$252.5 Million by the year 2027.



Combination Therapies Segment Corners a 21.6% Share in 2020

In the global Combination Therapies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$396.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$581.2 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$211.8 Million by the year 2027.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Cancer: An Insight

A Prelude to Cancer Cachexia

Cachexia Treatment

Pharmacologic Approaches for Clinical Management of Cancer Cachexia

Cancer Cachexia Market Faces a Challenge Amid the Pandemic

Pandemic Impact on Cancer Research

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Progestogens Account for a Major Share, Combination Therapies to Drive Growth

North America and Europe Constitute Major Regions, Asia-Pacific Exhibits the Fastest Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Market Challenges

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Number of Cancer Cases, and High Prevalence of Cancer Cachexia to Drive Market Growth

Numerous Efforts Underway to Improve Therapy for Cancer Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Promising Treatment Options Drive Market Gains

NSAID

Erythropoietin

Myostatin Inhibitors

Appetite & Metabolism Modulators

Cytokine Modulator

Anabolic Agents

Combination Therapies

DNA Link to throw More Light on Cancer Cachexia

Ageing Demographics to Drive Market Demand

Cancer Research Spending Continues to Witness Growth

Pipeline Analysis

Macimorelin from AEterna Zentaris

PF- 06946860 from Pfizer

TCMCB07 from Endevica Bio

Actimed Therapeutics S-pindolol

Lenalidomide

AV-380

Select Unimodal Treatment Agents for Cancer Cachexia Currently Under Clinical Trial

Combination of Medical Therapeutics and Nutritional Interventions to Provide Better Outcome

Select Key Developments

Helsinn Launches Adlumiz for Cancer Cachexia Patients in Japan

Researchers Secure Program Project Grant to Uncover Biology behind Cancer Cachexia

Researchers Develop New Drug with Potential to Improve & Treat Cancer Cachexia

Actimed Therapeutics Plans to Advance Lead Compound for Cancer Cachexia

ESMO Publishes New Guidelines on Cachexia Management in Adult Cancer Patients

Uptrend in Healthcare Spending Drives Market Demand

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

