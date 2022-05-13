Global Cancer Cachexia Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2027 - North America and Europe Constitute Major Regions, Asia-Pacific Exhibits the Fastest Growth

Dublin, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Cachexia - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Cancer Cachexia Market to Reach US$2.9 Billion by the Year 2027
The global market for Cancer Cachexia estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Progestogens, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR to reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Corticosteroids segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.7% share of the global Cancer Cachexia market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 40.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Cancer Cachexia market in the U.S. is estimated at US$856.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 40.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$252.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$252.5 Million by the year 2027.
Combination Therapies Segment Corners a 21.6% Share in 2020
In the global Combination Therapies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$396.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$581.2 Million by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$211.8 Million by the year 2027.
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Cancer: An Insight
- A Prelude to Cancer Cachexia
- Cachexia Treatment
- Pharmacologic Approaches for Clinical Management of Cancer Cachexia
- Cancer Cachexia Market Faces a Challenge Amid the Pandemic
- Pandemic Impact on Cancer Research
- Global Market Prospects and Outlook
- Progestogens Account for a Major Share, Combination Therapies to Drive Growth
- North America and Europe Constitute Major Regions, Asia-Pacific Exhibits the Fastest Growth
- Recent Market Activity
- Market Challenges
- AstraZeneca plc
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Helsinn Healthcare SA
- INOVIO Pharmaceuticals
- Marsala Biotech Inc.
- MetaFines Co., Ltd.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rise in Number of Cancer Cases, and High Prevalence of Cancer Cachexia to Drive Market Growth
- Numerous Efforts Underway to Improve Therapy for Cancer Presents Lucrative Opportunities
- Promising Treatment Options Drive Market Gains
- NSAID
- Erythropoietin
- Myostatin Inhibitors
- Appetite & Metabolism Modulators
- Cytokine Modulator
- Anabolic Agents
- Combination Therapies
- DNA Link to throw More Light on Cancer Cachexia
- Ageing Demographics to Drive Market Demand
- Cancer Research Spending Continues to Witness Growth
- Pipeline Analysis
- Macimorelin from AEterna Zentaris
- PF- 06946860 from Pfizer
- TCMCB07 from Endevica Bio
- Actimed Therapeutics S-pindolol
- Lenalidomide
- AV-380
- Select Unimodal Treatment Agents for Cancer Cachexia Currently Under Clinical Trial
- Combination of Medical Therapeutics and Nutritional Interventions to Provide Better Outcome
- Select Key Developments
- Helsinn Launches Adlumiz for Cancer Cachexia Patients in Japan
- Researchers Secure Program Project Grant to Uncover Biology behind Cancer Cachexia
- Researchers Develop New Drug with Potential to Improve & Treat Cancer Cachexia
- Actimed Therapeutics Plans to Advance Lead Compound for Cancer Cachexia
- ESMO Publishes New Guidelines on Cachexia Management in Adult Cancer Patients
- Uptrend in Healthcare Spending Drives Market Demand
