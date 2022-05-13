Global Government Cloud Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Government Cloud Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global government cloud market reached a value of US$ 27.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 71.2 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 16.30% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Government cloud refers to a specially designed hybrid solution that enables federal agencies to host web applications, deliver citizen services, and enhance overall operational effectiveness. It aids in providing the government information regarding strategic transformation, creating documentation, configuring customized settings for backup, and developing teams to emphasize products without managing the underlying server infrastructure. Some of the common advantages of using government cloud include flexibility, security, compliance, better cost efficiency, enhanced reliability, and higher scalability. Currently, it is available in varying delivery modes, such as infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and software as a service (SaaS).



Government Cloud Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of government cloud across various industrial verticals for accessing the excessive amount of citizen data regarding user logs, policies, and systems from remote endpoints is one of the key factors driving the market growth. In line with this, the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud-based solutions, and artificial intelligence (AI) for implementing disaster recovery, data backup, and sequencing unstructured information is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, the rapid adoption of identity and access management (IAM) across various industrial verticals is propelling the market growth. The continual launch of cloud-based government web portals to ensure transparency and accountability by eliminating corruption practices, along with the increasing requirement of cloud-based security services to promote decision-making procedures, are positively stimulating the market growth further.

Other factors, such as the rising investments in research and development (R&D) activities for launching advanced technological solutions and the numerous initiatives undertaken by the governments of various countries for strengthening infrastructure by implementing cloud-based solutions to reduce capital expenditure (CAPEX) and the total cost of ownership (TCO) are creating a positive outlook for the market.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global government cloud market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, deployment model, service model and application.



Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Services

Breakup by Deployment Model:

Hybrid Cloud

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Breakup by Service Model:

Infrastructure as a Service

Platform as a Service

Software as a Service

Breakup by Application:

Server and Storage

Disaster Recovery/Data Backup

Security and Compliance

Analytics

Content Management

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Amazon Web Services Inc., CGI Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NetApp Inc., Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., Verizon Communications Inc. and VMware Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global government cloud market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global government cloud market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment model?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service model?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global government cloud market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Government Cloud Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Solutions

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Deployment Model

7.1 Hybrid Cloud

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Private Cloud

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Public Cloud

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Service Model

8.1 Infrastructure as a Service

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Platform as a Service

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Software as a Service

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Server and Storage

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Disaster Recovery/Data Backup

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Security and Compliance

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Analytics

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Content Management

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Amazon Web Services Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 CGI Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Dell Technologies Inc.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 International Business Machines Corporation

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Microsoft Corporation

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 NetApp Inc.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Oracle Corporation

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Salesforce.com Inc.

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 Verizon Communications Inc.

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.13 VMware Inc.

15.3.13.1 Company Overview

15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13.3 Financials

15.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gyg6gl

Attachment