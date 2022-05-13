New York, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wound Dressing Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06276455/?utm_source=GNW

Wound dressings are divided into three classes, namely dressings that are active, passive, and interactive. The only protective feature of passive wound dressing products is that active wound dressings facilitate healing by maintaining a moist wound atmosphere. To improve wound healing, interactive dressings create a moist wound atmosphere and also communicate with wound bed components. Wound dressings need secondary dressing, such as hydrogels and alginate dressings, as they are permeable and non-occlusive. Multi-layer composite dressings are relatively costly and can be used for main and secondary wound dressing.



Market Highlights

Global Wound Dressing Market is expected to project a notable CAGR in 2030.

Global Wound Dressing Market to surpass USD 11,975.2 million by 2030 from USD 6,273.3 million in 2018 at a CAGR of 5.9% throughout the forecast period, i.e. 2019-30. The Wound Dressing market is growing due to the increasing geriatric population, burn cases across the globe, the volume of surgeries, cases of diabetes and obesity, the incidence of chronic wounds, and several road accidents. Growing demand for advanced wound dressings is expected to drive the global wound dressing market.



Global Wound Dressing Market: Segments

Advanced wound dressings Segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30



Global Wound Dressing Market is segmented by type into advanced wound dressings and traditional wound dressings. The greater market share in 2018 was accounted advanced wound dressings segment and is expected to see the highest growth during the forecast period owing to the gradual adoption of some of the advanced wound dressings. Furthermore, the advanced segment is further divided into foams, films, hydrogels, hydrocolloids, superabsorbents, contact layers for wounds, alginates, collagen, and hydro fiber. The foam segment accounted for the largest share of the whole advanced segment and is projected to expand at the fastest pace in the market. This is due to the benefits provided by foam dressings, such as a warm and humid atmosphere that is suitable for healing, infection barrier, hyper granulation wound suitability, ease of application and removal, and the ability to be used in compression therapy.



Surgical Wound segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30



Global Wound Dressing Market is segmented by application into ulcers, burns, and surgical and chronic wounds. The surgical and chronic wound is expected to hold a major market share of XX% in 2018 due to the growing aging population, cases of diabetes and obesity, and road injury accidents. Besides, the high prevalence of pressure ulcers and venous leg ulcers in the geriatric population can be due to the increasing incidence of diabetes and diabetic foot ulcers. Adoption of advanced dressings is increased by benefits such as moisture wound healing, non-adherent design, and bacterial barrier. Besides, new product launches and new dressing developments are reinforcing segment growth over the forecast period.



Hospitals segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30



Global Wound Dressing Market is segmented by End-User into Hospital and Homecare. The hospital category accounted for the largest size in the 2018 Global Wound Dressing Market. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of surgical and chronic wounds; the increasing incidence of associated SSIs and HAIs; and the increasing incidence of burn injuries can be due to the significant share of this category. The rising incidence of wound ulcers and surgical wounds has led to increased demand for Wound Dressing products for wound management and decreased hospital stay time.



Global Wound Dressing Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing patient pool



Growing geriatric population, increasing number of diabetes patients globally, rising occurrence of wound ulcer and surgical wounds, growing research and development activities, the introduction of novel treatments for advanced wounds, favorable reimbursement scenario, and technological advancement in wound dressing products are the key factors enhancing the growth of the global Wound Dressing market. Diabetic patients are at greater risk of developing diabetic foot ulcers, a form of chronic wound that involves the use of wound dressings for care. It is predicted that the growing prevalence of diabetes will lead to a rise in the incidence of diabetic foot ulcers, thereby driving the growth of the demand for wound dressing during the forecast period.



Technological Advancement and Initiatives are taken to improve healthcare systems



The numerous developments in wound dressing applications are also a significant contributor to the market’s overall growth. The advances in wound dressings have led to a move from basic dressings to advanced pharmaceutically active ingredient products and devices. Wound dressings have been improved to such an extent that, while actively encouraging wound healing, they now retain a moist wound environment. Besides, new treatments such as radiation therapy, electrical stimulation, nanotechnology, and the use of silver and other hybrid bandages are being introduced to improve the industry as a whole. These developments provide patients with greater relief during any trauma recovery creating demand and are high-impact rendering drivers for the overall market.



Restraint

High cost of Wound Dressing products



Global wound dressing market growth over the forecast period is expected to be affected by challenges in the wound dressing market, such as product recalls, the availability of alternative products, and the high cost of wound dressing products. Product malfunction, component inconsistency, and packaging issues are responsible for a growing amount of product recalls. Although, as compared to conventional wound dressings, the cost of care with advanced wound dressings often becomes double.



Global Wound Dressing Market: Key Players

Global Wound Dressing Market: Regions

Global Wound Dressing Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.



Global Wound Dressing Market in North America held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2018 and is expected to hold the dominant position in the global wound dressing market over the forecast period due to increasing product launches of wound dressing equipment, the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, and the strategic alliance between key players. Besides, due to the growing prevalence of burn cases in Europe, the European market is expected to exhibit growth over the forecast period. This will increase the demand for care in this area, which, in turn, is expected to fuel market growth.



Competitive Landscape:

Global Wound Dressing market, which is highly competitive, consists of several major players. Companies, such as Convatec, Integra, Smith and Nephew Hartmann, and Coloplast, hold a substantial market share in the global wound dressing market. Other players analyzed in this report are 3M Company, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic Plc., Mölnlycke Healthcare (A Part of Investor AB), Paul Hartmann, Cardinal Health, Mimedx Group, Convatec Group, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., and Acelity L.P. Inc among others



Recently, various developments have been taking place in the market. For instance, In June 2018, Acelity L.P. Inc., acquired Crawford Healthcare, to expand its product portfolio of advanced wound dressings.



Global Wound Dressing Market is further segmented by region into:



North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – the United States and Canada



Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and the Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

Global Wound Dressing Market report also contains an analysis on:

Global Wound Dressing Market Segments:



By Type:



Advanced Wound Dressing

Foam

Hydrocolloid

Alginate

Film

Collagen

Traditional

By Application:

Surgical

Traumatic

Ulcers

Burns

By End User:

Hospital

Homecare

Wound Dressing Market Dynamics

Wound Dressing Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

