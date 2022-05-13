Sunwing Travel Group’s resorts division expands its growing footprint in Mexico with the addition of Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun

English French

TORONTO, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing customers can now book their winter getaways at a brand new all inclusive paradise in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, the newest Royalton Luxury Resorts property is slated to open December 20, 2022, where customers can look forward to the brand’s signature world-class amenities and service, and excitement for all ages, including an expansive on-site water park.



“For 11 years and counting, Sunwing’s resort division has continued to expand its portfolio and meet our customers in some of the most beloved sun destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America,” says Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer at Sunwing. “We’re thrilled for Sunwing customers to experience the new Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, the first Royalton Splash in Mexico, and enjoy its luxury offerings and larger-than-life amenities, just in time for the 2022-2023 holiday season.”

Boasting more than 1,000 modern suites, guests familiar with Royalton’s All-In Luxury® concept can also enjoy its privileges and host of in-room amenities at Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, including the Royalton signature DreamBed™ with high-thread-count sheets, rain shower, 24-hour room service, in-suite Jacuzzi in select room categories and a well-stocked mini-bar.

Customers kicking off their winter vacations at this resort will adore its on-site water amenities and activities with four pools, a variety of beach and water sports and the pies de resistance, one of the Caribbean’s largest on-site water parks. Featuring 14 large water slides, two lazy rivers, a kids pool and splash pad, kids and kids-at-heart can exercise their right to fun with unlimited access to one of the resort’s main attractions.

For a more elevated experience, Sunwing customers can upgrade their booking and stay in the resort’s exclusive Diamond Club™ section where they’ll receive dedicated butler services, a private oceanview lounge with premium drinks and canapés and an exclusive beach area, among other upscale amenities in designated suites.

Plus, vacationers can enjoy an array of entertainment facilities designed with both families and friend groups in mind. In addition to the brand’s Sports Event Guarantee™ where the big game is always on, guests are never short of fun with daily entertainment and nightly shows, two theatres, laser tag, bowling, a trampoline park, supervised programming for kids and teens and complimentary resort-wide Wi-Fi to capture every moment. Should customers wish to enjoy a more relaxed setting, they can reserve a treatment at The Royal Spa or a private beachfront cabana ($) or keep their heart rate up at the on-site fitness centre with the Royalton Fit™ program.

When it comes time to satiate their appetites, guests can sample one of 12 restaurants, nine bars and much more on-site with the added benefit of unlimited reservation-free dining, all set among astonishing views of the Caribbean Sea.

This holiday season, Sunwing customers can stay warm on the white-sand shores of Riviera Maya at the new Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun for $2,785 per person (taxes included). Costs reflect a 7-night stay in a Luxury Junior Suite Oceanview with double occupancy, departing from Toronto on December 20, 2022.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

