Star Equity Fund Issues Statement on Successful Campaign at Servotronics

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Equity Fund, LP (“Star Equity Fund”, “we”, “our”), a shareholder of Servotronics, Inc. (NYSE American: SVT) (“Servotronics” or “the Company”), seeks to unlock shareholder value and improve corporate governance at its portfolio companies. We are pleased to announce that our campaign at Servotronics, including our nomination of a diverse, highly qualified slate of director candidates for election to the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) and advocacy for various improvements in the Company’s corporate governance, caused the Company to take several positive steps it likely would not have taken independently.

Under pressure from our campaign, the Company recently announced several Board composition and governance changes including:

The appointment of a new, qualified Chief Executive Officer

The addition of Karen Howard and shareholder representative Evan Wax to the Board

The naming of independent director Christopher Marks as Chairman of the Board

The resignation of Jason Bear from the Board

The termination of its poison pill

The reconfirmation that Kenneth Trbovich would not be nominated for election at its 2022 annual meeting

We believe these developments improve the Board and do not believe the incumbent Board would have made such sweeping changes had it not been for our activist campaign.

Unfortunately, the incumbent Board also made several other changes to its bylaws, erecting barriers to shareholders holding the Board accountable by nominating qualified candidates for election to the Board. These changes include:

The establishment of an early nomination window of 120-150 days from the anniversary of the prior year’s annual meeting

The addition of a requirement that director candidates deliver a Company-form questionnaire at the time of their nomination, with the form required to be requested from the Company in advance of nomination

The addition of update requirements for certain information required to be provided in a nomination notice

The addition of the general ability for the Company to require additional information from nominees after the nomination

In addition, we are disappointed that Ed Cosgrove and Lucion Gygax remain on the Board. In our view, both directors either enabled or at best failed to see malfeasance occurring at Servotronics, and we believe their continued directorship represents an impediment to further positive change and is harmful to shareholders’ interests.

While we are pleased with the two new additions to the Board and plan to withdraw our nomination for this year’s annual meeting, we will continue to monitor the Company’s progress and will remain ready to act in the future on behalf of shareholders if progress on improving shareholder value and shareholder rights is not made.

About Star Equity Fund, LP

Star Equity Fund, LP is an investment fund managed by Star Equity Holdings, Inc. Star Equity Fund seeks to unlock shareholder value and improve corporate governance at its portfolio companies.

About Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company with three divisions: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments.

CERTAIN INFORMATION CONCERNING THE PARTICIPANTS

