ALPHAMIN ANNOUNCES Q1 2022 EBITDA OF US$98m/ TIN SOLD UP 9% TO 3,336 TONNES FOR THE QUARTER

MAURITIUS, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX)( “Alphamin” or the “Company”), a producer of 4% of the world’s mined tin1 from its high grade operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, is pleased to provide the following operational update for the quarter ended March 2022:



Q1 EBITDA 2 of US $ 98.1 m , up 32 % from prior quarter

of , from prior quarter Contained tin sold up 9% from the prior quarter to 3,336 tonnes

from the prior quarter to Record plant recovery of 78% achieved (previous quarter: 75%)

achieved (previous quarter: 75%) Net cash 2 position increased 90% to US$129.8m, after a US$30m dividend payment

position increased to Maiden mineral resource declared and subsequently updated at Mpama South

declared and subsequently updated at Mpama South Decision to commence construction of the Mpama South mine following positive PEA results

construction of the Mpama South mine following results Continued high grade assay results from ongoing drilling campaigns at Mpama North and Mpama South





Operational and Financial Summary for the Quarter ended March 20223

Description Units Actual Quarter ended March 2022 Quarter ended December 2021 Change Ore Processed Tonnes 105,565 107,981 -2 % Tin Grade Processed % Sn 3.7 3.9 -4 % Overall Plant Recovery % 78 75 4 % Contained Tin Produced Tonnes 3,061 3,114 -2 % Contained Tin Sold Tonnes 3,336 3,056 9 % EBITDA2 US$'000 98 104 74,347 32 % Net Cash2 (Cash less debt) US$'000 129,775 68,233 90 % Tin Price Achieved US$/t 43,834 38,432 14 % AISC2 $/ton sold 15,782 15,117 4 %

1Data obtained from International Tin Association Tin Industry Review Update 2021. 2This is not a standardized financial measure and may not be comparable to similar financial measures of other issuers.See “Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures” below for the composition and calculation of this financial measure. 3Production and financial information is disclosed on a 100% basis. Alphamin indirectly owns 84.14% of its operating subsidiary to which the information relates. Totals may not add due to rounding effects.

Operational and Financial Performance – Q1 2022

Contained tin production of 3,061 tonnes is in line with the previous quarter and FY2022 guidance. Underground mining continued to deliver steady results and processing plant recoveries increased to 78% from 75% the previous quarter. Contained tin sales increased by 9% to 3,336 tonnes at an average tin price of US$43,834/t. The AISC2 per tonne of contained tin sold during Q1 2022 increased by 4% to US$15,782 from US$15,117 due to the impact of a higher tin price on off-mine costs (as some of these costs are variable and increase with increases in the tin price) and taking delivery of a large amount of replacement mining equipment. As a result of steady production, good cost control and higher revenue, EBITDA for Q1 2022 amounted to US$98.1m, up 32% from US$74.3m the previous quarter.

Alphamin’s unaudited consolidated financial statements and accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended 31 March 2022 have been filed and are available for viewing and download under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

Capital Allocation

Alphamin’s vision is to become one of the world’s largest sustainable tin producers. From a capital allocation perspective, the Board considers the combination of investment in growth, significant exploration, and a high dividend yield a robust value proposition. Dividend distributions will be considered semi-annually based on excess free cash after taking account of the capital funding requirements for the new Mpama South expansion project recently announced.

Exploration activity continues to be a focus area with expansionary and infill drilling expenditure of ~US$20million planned for FY2022. To date, approximately 85% of drill holes completed intercepted visual tin mineralisation. A number of market announcements were released regarding high-grade assay results from drilling activities together with a maiden and updated mineral resource statement for Mpama South.

The Alphamin consolidated Net Cash position increased by US$61.5 million during Q1 2022 to US$129.8 million. This increase is after a US$30 million cash dividend paid to shareholders on 11 February 2022. The FY2021 DRC government tax liability of US$43 million was paid in April 2022 subsequent to end of the quarter.

Mpama South updated resource and decision to commence with development

On 29 March 2022, the Company announced an updated mineral resource for Mpama South and the decision to commence with development. Mpama South’s development is expected to increase annual contained tin production from the current 12,000tpa to ~20,000tpa, approximating 6.6% of the world’s mined tin1. First tin production from Mpama South is targeted for December 2023.

The PEA study for Mpama South is conceptual in nature and PEA’s generally are most commonly applied to projects at an early stage of exploration to conceptualise potential viability. A PEA is not a pre-feasibility or feasibility study and the Company does not purport the Mpama South PEA results to be equivalent to a pre-feasibility or a feasibility study. Notwithstanding the very preliminary and conceptual nature of the PEA for Mpama South, based on the Company’s experience at Mpama North and knowledge base, including regarding underground conditions, the mining method and processing route, and the proximity and very similar characteristics of the deposits, the Company believes that Mpama South represents an immediately accessible adjacent mineral resource to the current producing Mpama North mine and accordingly a decision to commence with development has been taken.

Covid-19 Pandemic and Impact on Operations

The health of our employees is of paramount importance and in this regard the Company has a range of Covid-19 awareness, prevention and other risk mitigation controls in place.

To date, the Company has been able to continue with normal production and concentrate sales activities.

General economic conditions

Global commodity prices have declined significantly during the month of May 2022 - the tin price is currently trading at ~US$34,000/t (Q1 2022: US$43,834/t). The Company is a low-cost producer of tin with significant operating margins at current prices and has a strong balance sheet with large cash reserves for allocation towards its growth prospects, particularly the development of the Mpama South project.

Qualified Person

Mr. Clive Brown, Pr. Eng., B.Sc. Engineering (Mining), is a qualified person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. He is a Principal Consultant and Director of Bara Consulting Pty Limited, an independent technical consultant to the Company.

