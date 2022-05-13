Insights on the $3 Billion Smart Textiles Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Functionality, End-use Sector and Region

Dublin, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Textiles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart textiles market reached a value of US$ 3.0 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 13.6 billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 29.1% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Smart textiles, or e-textiles, refer to the fabrics that are embedded with conductive threads and electronic components. There are two kinds of smart textiles, namely passive and active smart textiles. They can sense or detect the environmental changes and automatically respond to the mechanical, thermal and chemical manipulations.

These textiles can also communicate with other devices, conduct energy and modify the physical properties of other materials and textiles to protect the wearer from environmental hazards. Certain textile variants are used for design and fashion purposes while some are used to facilitate human functioning. Owing to these benefits, they find extensive applications across various industries, including military, healthcare, transportation, entertainment and sports and fitness.



The emerging trend of miniaturization of electronics, along with the increasing integration of smart textiles with wearable devices, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In the healthcare and sports sectors, smart textiles are increasingly being used to monitor muscle vibrations, regulate body temperatures and provide protection from various hazards.

Furthermore, several innovations in the electronics sector have facilitated the integration of smart textiles with compact electronic components, such as sensors, batteries and control consoles, in wearable and electronic devices. Additionally, increasing product adoption in the defense sector is acting as another growth-inducing factor. For instance, smart textiles are combined with defense equipment for health monitoring, wired and wireless communications, superior mobility, sensing of heat and cold stresses and camouflage. This, along with technological advancements and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, is projected to drive the market further.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Adidas AG, AiQ Smart Clothing Inc., Clothing+, Dupont De Nemours Inc., Gentherm Incorporated, Google LLC, Interactive Wear AG, Ohmatex A/S, Schoeller Textil AG, Sensoria Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Textronics, Vista Medical Ltd., etc.



