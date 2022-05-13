AITX Launches Nationwide Television Ad Campaign Spotlighting Innovation and RAD Light My Way

Detroit, Michigan, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that it has released its first TV ad to be used in a limited nationwide marketing campaign. The initial spot highlights the Company’s industry leadership role while drawing specific attention to RAD Light My Way, a personal safety and security solution produced by its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD).



This marketing campaign begins in late May and will run for approximately 90 days. The series of ads will feature the theme ‘We Can Do Better’ and directly address the need for a technology overhaul in the security services and #PropTech industries. Purposes of the campaign are to drive interest for RAD’s solutions and affirm how the innovative AI-driven solutions from AITX and its three RAD subsidiaries are at the forefront of this re-imagining and transformation.

“We’re excited to present our amazing solutions and our company to a broader market through this campaign,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX. “We are on a mission to marry artificial intelligence to robotics that perform tasks every business needs, but few can afford, and fewer can find qualified staff to fill these jobs. It’s time to proclaim to the world our role in this transformation.”

The Company added that a limited number of television spots will air on CNBC, Newsmax, CNN, Fox News, Fox Business, Headline News, Bloomberg TV, and The Weather Channel. The Company will use other media channels to engage target markets appropriately.

“It’s great to see an incredible company like AITX take the next step in securing their market leadership position by showcasing their solutions on broadcast TV,” said Vince Caruso, Founder & CEO of FMW Media. “I’m a big believer in what they’re doing, and how they’re shaking up industries with their truly innovative, robotic solutions. Now everybody gets to see what AITX is up to.”

The first 30 second ad of this campaign can be previewed online at https://tinyurl.com/2p9b28y3

RAD Light My Way offers property management and campus security professionals a new and better way to address security. This breakthrough solution puts the power of personal safety in the hands of employees, faculty, and students through the combination of affordable, smart, interactive technologies, a mobile app, and live remote monitoring and response services. RAD Light My Way recently won 2 Secure Campus 2022 Awards from Campus Security & Life Safety Magazine. In October 2021 RAD Light My Way along with RAD's ROSA won CBRE’s 2021 Best Workplace Experience Solution Award.

AITX intends to file for listing on the OTCQB within 10 days of filing its YE2022 10-K which is expected in May.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, stevereinharz.com, www.r adsecurity .com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

