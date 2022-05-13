Biosurgery Market to Grow at a Noteworthy Speed | Here’s Why - MDC Research

Pune, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market Data Centre Report, biosurgery market garnered revenue about USD 13.7 Billion in 2021 and is set to hit USD 29.1 Billion by 2030. Additionally, biosurgery market is projected to record a CAGR of about 10.5% over forecast period (2022-2030). Expansion of biosurgery market in coming eight years is subject to rise in aging populace and occurrence of chronic ailments resulting in introduction of new surgical devices. A prominent surge in obese population and heart disorders along with rise in cases of trauma along with increase in road collisions & sports-related injuries will create new growth avenues for biosurgery industry.



Bone Graft Substitutes Segment to Lead Product Space By 2030

Growth of bone graft substitutes segment over assessment period is subject to rise in utilization of bone graft substitutes across many orthopedic surgeries. Moreover, its prominent use in bone graft substitutes is credited to its ability in reducing surgery time.

Hospitals Segment to Account Notably Towards Market Share Over Forecasting Timeline

Expansion of hospitals segment over assessment period is subject to rise in number of surgeries occurring in hospitals. In addition to this, rise in aging populace & occurrence of myriad diseases will prop up size of hospitals segment over forecasting timeline.

North America to Account For Largest Market Share In 2022-2030

Rapid surge in biosurgery industry in North America over coming six years is subject to a large presence of giant industry players in sub-continent. Apart from this, easy availability of advanced healthcare tools in region will embellish regional market growth. Additionally, rise in acceptance of technologically new products in countries such as the U.S. will open new vistas of growth for biosurgery industry in North America.

Some of major players have strongly influenced growth of biosurgery market and will continue to do so even in foreseeable future. They are Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet, Meril Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., Aroa Biosurgery Ltd., Meyer-Haake GmbH, BioCer Entwicklungs-GmbH, and Hannox International Corp.



The global Biosurgery Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Sealants

Hemostats

Adhesion Barrier

Soft Tissue Attachments

Biological Meshes

DBM

Bone Graft Substitutes

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

By Application

Orthopedic

Cardiovascular

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic countries

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Sweden

Norway Benelux Reunion

Belgium

The Netherlands

Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America





Biosurgery Market 2022 - 2030 - Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MDC Research



