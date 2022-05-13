SFLMaven Provides Corporate Update Ahead of Launch of Metaverse Store on May 18

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK:SFLM) ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") (www.sflmaven.com), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is pleased to update current and prospective shareholders as the Company moves toward significant strategic goals centered around the full launch of the SFLMaven Metaverse Store, which will go live on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 5 p.m. ET.

“We have been targeting the launch of our metaverse presence for the past two quarters and we can finally claim to be on the verge of turning that vision into a reality,” noted Joseph Ladin, SFLMaven CEO. “We continue to see strong and stable results from our core real-world vintage jewelry business, which is on a path toward significant growth in 2022. But we believe in embracing new and innovative pathways – as we did two decades ago when we took vintage jewelry online through eBay – and the digital NFT-based vintage jewelry marketplace appears well situated to deliver accelerating growth in the years ahead.” Bloomberg recently calculated that the Metaverse could be worth nearly $800 billion for investors in the years ahead, marking it as a leading thematic axis around which high-growth portfolios will be built over the coming decade. JPMorgan later backed that up, calling the metaverse a $1 trillion opportunity.

The demand for “skins” and virtual accessories has proven to be a durable and rapidly growing opportunity, as evidenced by Fortnite’s $5.7 billion in sales of virtual accessories in 2020.

The Company believes the market for classic luxury goods in digital form in the Metaverse holds enormous promise as well.

Ladin continued, “Many major brands have started to migrate into a metaverse footprint, including fashion brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Etro, Elie Saab, Imitation of Christ, DUNDAS, Franck Muller, FaithTribe, Chufy, Jacob & Co, Monnier Frères, Gary McQueen, Mert Otsamo, Guo Pei, and AUROBOROS. This is more than software – it’s a cultural phenomenon still in its very early innings. And SFLMaven is firmly committed to establishing itself as the leading vintage digital jeweler in the space. We have already made our fixed cost investments at this point, and the launch is now just days away.”

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC:SFLM) is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to a global base of discerning patrons. Famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store, SFLMaven has driven over $140 million in sales since inception, earning more than 100k positive reviews along the way. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SFLMaven Corp.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' or 'may,' and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of SFLMaven, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SFLMaven's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SFLMaven cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SFLMaven undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by SFLMaven.

