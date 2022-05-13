Alouette Introduces Brie for Grilling and Brings Back Brie for Baking

NEW HOLLAND, Pa., May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savencia Cheese USA announces the return of Brie for Baking and proudly introduces a new brie product perfect for summer barbecue season: Brie for Grilling. Bakers and grillmasters alike can enjoy preparing this luxurious cheese specially designed by French cheesemakers to be melty and creamy.

Both bries have thin edible rinds that are strong enough to hold the wheel's shape, whether cooked in the oven, on the stove, or on the grill. That means no baker or griller has to worry about the mess of a leaky brie.

Alouette's Brie for Baking is a great choice for brie en croûte, baked brie, brie dips, and many other recipes. Brie for Baking can be served hot and wrapped in puff pastry or served "naked," but its shape will always hold better than a standard brie. The mild, buttery flavor complements sweet and savory pairings. Serve a naked baked brie with fruit preserves, ham, almonds, fresh stone fruits, or pears. If you're making a brie en croûte or brie in puff pastry, place fresh fruit or fruit preserves on top of the brie wheel before wrapping the pastry to make a gourmet centerpiece at your next dinner party.

Alouette's Brie for Grilling can hold its shape even at the high heat temperature of a charcoal, propane, or electric grill. Each 4.5 oz wheel fits perfectly on standard burger buns. Hosts can elevate their burger bar by offering brie cheeseburgers to guests. Sliced width-wise, Brie for Grilling can be melted onto burger patties with no greasy drippings to clean up later. Vegetarians can replace veggie burgers or meat substitutes with a wheel of Brie for Grilling. Topped with grilled vegetables and served on a toasted bun, it becomes a luxurious grilled cheese sandwich.

"We're excited to introduce cheese lovers to new ways of enjoying brie," said Mikhail Chapnik, Vice President of Marketing at Savencia Cheese USA. "We know consumers love brie when it's melty and warm, and these two new products are pure delight."

Alouette Brie for Grilling will be available in select grocery stores and online at The Cheese Lover Shop, where there is also recipe inspiration, starting in June. Alouette Brie for Baking will return in time for the end of the year holiday season.

About Savencia Cheese USA: Savencia Cheese USA is a family-owned subsidiary of Savencia Fromage & Dairy - the world's leading specialty cheese producer. Savencia Cheese USA specializes in crafting high-end cheeses under the Alouette, Supreme, Chavrie, Dorothy's and Smithfield brands as well as Hope Foods, one of the nation's leading plant-based dips and spreads brands. Additionally, Savencia Cheese USA imports fine cheeses from France featuring cheeses such as Ile de France, Saint André, Saint Agur and World Champion Esquirrou. For more information, please visit: www.savenciacheeseusa.com.

