Premium Roofing Solutions Opens Full-Service Residential Roofing Division

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium Roofing Solutions, a Chesterfield, Missouri-based commercial and industrial roofing and waterproofing company, has officially launched its full-service residential roofing division. The family-owned and -operated business has entered the residential space after recognizing the increased demand for roofing services from homeowners in and around the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Owners Bill & Dana Devers, along with company President Patrick Devers and Director of Operations Brennan Devers, decided to co-found Premium Roofing Solutions - Residential after noticing a need for a local roofing and storm restoration company that homeowners could trust. The new division will look to provide thorough and honest assessments and help customers through the team's collective expertise and technical roofing knowledge.

With 12 years of experience in the roofing industry, Patrick Devers has been solely concentrating on and specializing in commercial and industrial roofing for the last few years. During that time, real estate agents representing buyers and sellers local to the St. Louis area began to approach Devers with requests to complete residential roofing projects.

"Many of our residential roofing referrals have come from residential real estate agents," said Brennan Devers. "It's because of our quick response time, thorough and honest roof evaluations, attention to detail, communication, and consistent on-time, on-budget completion of projects. We have the experience to get the job done and have mastered the process to ensure smooth closings."

Many of the agents that approached the Premium Roofing Solutions team needed either full roof replacements or help with the insurance claims process. Insurance brokers who were looking for detailed roof evaluations pertaining to potential storm damage also approached Patrick Devers inquiring about Premium Roofing Solutions' services.

"The residential roofing industry has seemed to steer away from project managers who possess a technical background to project managers who have a sales background," said Patrick Devers. "Those with a sales background may not necessarily possess the technical knowledge or have had the training needed to properly advise the homeowner, real estate agent, or insurance broker on the state of the roofing system or what is needed."

Premium Roofing Solutions - Residential services include residential roof replacement, storm restoration and Insurance Claims, as well as siding and gutters services (offered with full roof replacement only).

"We will continue to focus heavily on the commercial and industrial roofing side as we have made a major investment in adding the best commercial roofing products to our product lineup. Not only do our service offerings include traditional roofing repairs and replacements on the commercial side, but we offer more progressive modern solutions such as our RPM system that is approximately half the cost of a traditional tear off and re-roof and a quicker turn-around with the same warranty as a re-roof," said Bill Devers.

To learn more about Premium Roofing Solutions please visit https://chooseprs.com. To learn more about its new residential services division, please visit https://premiumroofingsolutionsmo.com.

About Premium Roofing Solutions

Founded in 2018, Premium Roofing Solutions is a family-owned and -operated Commercial and Industrial Roofing and Waterproofing Company based in Chesterfield, Missouri. From retail, office, industrial, medical, and historic buildings to churches, arenas, hotels, and malls, Premium Roofing Solutions has the expertise and experience to handle any commercial roofing project. With an A+ Better Business Bureau rating, we are fully licensed, insured, and bonded to service all your commercial buildings roofing needs.

