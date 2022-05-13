TRIOSE’s Natalie Jones Receives Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2022 Pros to Know Award

WYOMISSING, Pa., May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRIOSE Inc. , the leading provider of intelligent healthcare supply chain solutions, is proud to announce that Vice President of Sales Natalie Jones has been recognized as a 2022 Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. The award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.



“It’s an honor to be recognized as a 2022 Pro to Know,” Jones said. “I pursued my career path with the goal of making a difference in healthcare, and I’m grateful that I get to work alongside a dedicated team that makes a difference every day by providing intelligent supply chain solutions to our customers.”

Since joining TRIOSE in 2014, Jones has fostered a culture of excellence and accountability at the company by consistently setting and surpassing business goals and objectives. In her current role, she manages commercial sales activity and channel partnerships and grows strategic customer accounts and partner relationships.

“The past few years have been an incredibly tumultuous time for U.S. supply chains,” said Ira Tauber, President at TRIOSE. “It takes hard-working, creative, and passionate people, like Jones, to overcome unprecedented challenges, maneuver disruptions, and continue to find ways to innovate.”

In her nearly eight-year tenure at TRIOSE, Jones’ notable accomplishments include establishing and launching key channel partnerships, opening TRIOSE’s first field office in Houston, and playing an instrumental role in the organization’s implementation and adoption of a standard sales methodology.

About TRIOSE, Inc.

For over 20 years, TRIOSE has helped health systems manage their supply chain operations and gain visibility over costs, returning time to serve patients. TRIOSE has a singular mission of making a difference in healthcare, allowing for deeper industry insights. TRIOSE has helped over 10,000 healthcare locations and continues to innovate with each one we serve. At TRIOSE, customers can rely on our team of experts to realize savings, so they can focus on what matters most, the patient.

TRIOSE is the recognized industry leader in Healthcare Supply Chain Logistics. Recent honors include Vizient Purchased Services Supplier of the Year, Philadelphia SmartCEO, Vizient NOVAPLUS® Supplier of the Year, AHA Gold Level Workplace Health Achievement, and nine consecutive appearances on the Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies.