Garner Tongyeong International Steps Up Hiring to Grow Its Retail Trading Department

LONDON, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garner Tongyeong International has announced that it is looking to recruit multiple strategic key personnel to grow its financial management services from its Toronto-based retail trading office.

The company currently serves its private retail-based clients from its Toronto office. For the last decade, it has proven paramount as the company has expanded its client base and assets under management.

"Garner Tongyeong International has witnessed expediential growth through its presence in North America. As the company strives to become a leading financial institution, it must expand its operations. The new hiring drive will enable us to provide our retail clients with more financial products and services," added Kim Jun Ho, the director of human resources at Garner Tongyeong International.

"Our main objective has consistently been placing our client's interest at heart; our core philosophy is to provide clients with an unparalleled level of financial advice and client service. I am looking forward to what the future holds for Garner Tongyeong International," added Ian Alexander, who serves as the company's Executive Chairman.

The firms' current recruitment drive will be performed through social media, employee recommendations, consultants, and job portal applications. The onboarding and induction process will be both in-house and remote.

Formulated in 2008, Garner Tongyeong International provides a full range of financial services to clients across the globe, no matter where they are from, what their goals are, or how complex their current situation may be. With clients from every industry and every walk of life, the firm strives to bring out the best in everyone and work toward a common goal of success.

In recent weeks, sustainable investments were introduced as a primary strategy for the company's private clients investing globally. The new advisory offering allows clients to customize their sustainable investment portfolios to align with their own unique preferences.

Diversifying into sustainable investing provides clients of Garner Tongyeong International with further lucrative investment opportunities while delivering benefits to local communities and the environment as a whole.

