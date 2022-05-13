Phase 2 Honored on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2nd Year in a Row

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phase 2, an elite software consulting and development firm, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for the second year in a row. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

While being a smaller consultancy, Phase 2 has positioned itself to be a highly sought-after solution to large enterprises seeking digital transformation of their organizations. Phase 2 has worked with companies such as Sonic Drive-In, The Toro Company, QuikTrip and the State of Oklahoma.

Based in Oklahoma City, Phase 2's mission is to improve the lives of people through technology and is the only Oklahoma-based company to have been named to Inc.'s 2022 Best Workplaces list. Phase 2's leadership maintains their philosophy of putting people first. By treating employees as responsible adults and encouraging their time outside of work, Phase 2 has found continued growth in both employee and client satisfaction, according to Phase 2 founder and CEO Mark Towler.

Not only has Phase 2 been named to the overall list, but also named a winner in the following business categories: Prosperous and Thriving: $5MM - $50MM in gross revenue, Micro: Employee size 10-49, Enduring Impact: 15+ years in business.

Collecting data from thousands of nationwide submissions, Inc. singled out 475 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.

"To receive this award two years in a row is a testament to the quality and dedication of our team. Phase 2 has been on the fastest pace of growth we've ever experienced in our 23 years - all while adjusting to the changing dynamics of a hybrid remote/in-office work model," said Towler. "Finding and keeping such high-quality people, who are resilient in the face of such changes, is what continues to make Phase 2 one of the best workplaces."

"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

About Phase 2

Phase 2 is committed to positively impact the lives of people through technology. Founded in 1998 by Mark Towler, Phase 2 is a software consultancy based in Oklahoma City, Okla. specializing in enterprise-level custom software products. Phase 2 solves complex organizational problems by becoming an extension of internal teams and developing software efficient solutions. www.phase2online.com.

