Affinor Announces Stock Option Grants

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affinor Growers Inc. (“Affinor” or the “Company”) (CSE: AFI) (OTCQB: RSSFF) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,000,000 stock options (the “Options”) to a director and officer of the Company to purchase 2,000,000 common shares (the “Shares”) in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company’s share option plan. The Options, which vest immediately, are exercisable at an exercise price of $0.05 per Share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant.

About Affinor

Affinor is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE under the symbol “AFI” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “RSSFF”. Affinor is focused on developing vertical farming technologies and using those technologies to grow fruits, vegetables, and cannabis in a sustainable manner.

