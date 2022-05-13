Personal PAC – Illinois’ leading reproductive rights organization – endorses Democrat ShawnTe Raines-Welch for Judge

HILLSIDE, Ill., May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Personal PAC (www.PersonalPAC.org), Illinois’ leading reproductive rights organization, endorsed ShawnTe Raines-Welch in the Democratic Primary for Cook County’s Fourth Judicial Subcircuit. Raines-Welch was the only candidate endorsed by Personal PAC in her race.

Personal PAC noted in today’s endorsement statement:

“Pro-choice voters must turn out in record numbers across Illinois in order to protect reproductive rights from those who are working overtime to prevent every woman from accessing the reproductive health care she needs and deserves. Your voting for only these pro-choice candidates will hasten the day when Illinois protects the reproductive health care of ALL women regardless of zip code, age or source of health insurance coverage.”

Raines-Welch has been rated RECOMMENDED by the Women’s Bar Association of Illinois, and given positive ratings by several other bar associations representing the diversity of the community.

“I am proud to have the endorsement of Personal PAC,” Raines-Welch noted. “They have been on the front lines protecting women’s rights in Illinois for decades. As reactionary forces in Washington seek to eliminate people’s rights, I am committed to protecting women’s rights, civil rights and voting rights under the law in the State of Illinois. There is nothing more important.”

Raines-Welch has over 12 years of litigation experience in diverse areas of law including civil rights, disability rights and labor and employment law. Raines-Welch conducts training programs helping organizations, businesses and government entities ensure they comply with important federal laws protecting people’s rights. In addition to her service as a Commissioner of the Proviso Township Mental Health Board, she is a community volunteer for a variety of causes including autism awareness and support.

If elected, Raines-Welch would be the first woman of color ever elected Judge from the 4th subcircuit. The Democratic Primary Election is June 28, 2022. The 4th Subcircuit (map) in Chicago’s Western suburbs includes all of Lyons, Riverside and Stickney Townships, and portions of Leyden, Palos, Proviso, and Worth townships. Raines-Welch’s campaign website is www.RainesWelchForJudge.com.

