Sepsis Diagnostics Market Worth $1,226.52 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 9.2% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Sepsis Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product (Instruments, Reagents and Assays, Blood Culture Media, and Software), Technology [Molecular Diagnostics (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Peptide Nucleic Acid-Fluorescent in Situ Hybridization, Syndromic Panel-Based Testing, and Microarray), Flow Cytometry, Microfluidics, Immunoassay, Biomarker, and Microbiology], Method (Automated Diagnostics and Conventional Diagnostics), Test Type (Point-of-Care Tests and Laboratory Tests), Pathogen (Bacterial Sepsis, Fungal Sepsis, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Pathology and Reference Laboratories, and Others)”.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 661.83 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 1,226.52 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028. Forecast Period 2021- 2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 267 No. Tables 191 No. of Charts & Figures 95 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, Technology, Method, Test Type, Pathogen, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Sepsis Diagnostics Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Abbott; F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.; Immunexoress, Inc.; BD; Danaher (Beckman Coulter); Luminex Corporation; Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.; bioMerieux Inc.; T2 Biosystems, Inc.; and Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd are among the key companies operating in the sepsis diagnostics market. Leading players focus on expanding and diversifying their market presence and clientele, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In April 2017, bioMerieux, Inc. received FDA 510 (k) clearance for its BacT/ALERT VIRTUO. The innovative blood culture microbial detection system will be commercially available in countries that recognize CE marking and in the US. The blood culture solution enables faster detection of pathogens that is of crucial importance for optimal patient treatment, especially in life-threatening conditions, such as bloodstream infections, which may progress to severe sepsis.





In April 2019, Beckman Coulter announced 510 (k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its early sepsis indicator. The Early Sepsis Indicator is a first-of-its-kind, hematology-based cellular biomarker designed to help emergency department physicians identify patients suffering from sepsis or at increased risk of developing sepsis.

North America dominated the sepsis diagnostics market in 2021. The US holds the largest share of the market in this region. Sepsis management continues to be a significant challenge for the healthcare system globally. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates reveals that in the US, over 970,000 sepsis cases are admitted annually, and the numbers are rising year over year. Septic patients represent a disproportionately high burden in terms of hospital utilization. The average length of stay (LOS) for sepsis patients in the US hospitals is approx. 75% higher than the LOC for other conditions. Also, as per the statistics revealed by the Society of Critical Care Medicine, the cost for sepsis management in the US hospitals is all-time high, compared to the other diseases. Thus, the rising sepsis prevalence in the US is propelling the growth rate of sepsis diagnostics market.

High incidence of sepsis due to increasing nosocomial infections drives the demand for sepsis diagnostics. However, the lack of skilled professionals hinders the sepsis diagnostics market growth. Further, increasing funding and support for sepsis diagnostics research is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the market in the coming years.





High Incidence of Sepsis Due to Increasing Nosocomial Infections Positively Influence Overall Market Size and Growth:

Infection is the root cause of sepsis as sepsis mainly occurs in immunocompromised people, such as those taking chemotherapy having a splenectomy, and suffering from AIDS and chronic illnesses like diabetes. Among several types of infections, nosocomial infections are the primary cause of morbidity and mortality among hospitalized patients. For instance, according to the "2020 National and State Healthcare-Associated Infections Progress Report", published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2021, about 24%, 35%, and 15% increase was recorded in central line-associated bloodstream infections, ventilator-associated events, and Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) bacteremia, respectively, between 2019 and 2020 in the US. Additionally, as per a report published by the Global Sepsis Alliance (GSA), nearly 26 million people develop sepsis every year, and approx. 8 million patients die because of sepsis globally. Thus, the rising bloodstream infections will fuel the sepsis diagnostics market in near future.

Sepsis has a high mortality and morbidity rate. According to an article published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in February 2019, it was estimated that the mortality rate of sepsis was 25–30%. Additionally, in September 2020, World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that each year almost 50% cases of sepsis occur among children, resulting in 2.9 million deaths. Most deaths can be prevented through early diagnosis and appropriate clinical management. These deaths are often a consequence of diarrheal diseases or lower respiratory infections. Thus, the high incidence rate of sepsis is expected to boost the demand for sepsis diagnostic products, thereby supporting the sepsis diagnostics market growth during the forecast period.

Sepsis Diagnostics Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product, the sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into instruments, reagents and assays, blood culture media, and software. The blood culture media segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. However, the software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on application, the sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into molecular diagnostics, flow cytometry, microfluidics, immunoassay, biomarkers, and microbiology. The microbiology segment led the market in terms of market share in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the molecular diagnostics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2021–2028.





Based on method, the sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into automated diagnostics and conventional diagnostics. The conventional diagnostics segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the automated diagnostics segment would register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Further, test type segment is bifurcated into point-of-care tests and laboratory tests. The laboratory tests led the market in terms of market share in 2021 and would retain is dominance during the forecast period. However, point-of-care tests is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2021–2028.

By pathogen, the sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into bacterial sepsis, fungal sepsis, and others. The bacterial sepsis segment is expected to hold the largest share and register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, pathology and reference laboratories, and others. The hospital segment would lead the market and account the largest share during the forecast period. However, the pathology and reference laboratories segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2021–2028.

According to the report released by the Radiological Society of North America, the COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on radiology practices across the world. With economic recessions resulting in decreasing healthcare expenditure, radiology activities have experienced a severe economic shock with the need to restrict the availability of imaging. Imaging volumes also decreased with reducing outpatient practices during the pandemic. The American College of Radiology endorsed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding rescheduling nonurgent outpatient visits, which hindered screening services (mammography and lung cancer screening). Such factors have resulted in the downfall of sepsis diagnostics during the COVID-19 pandemic and are likely to implement permanent changes in the market in the coming years. The Global Sepsis Alliance stated that COVID-19 could cause sepsis, the body's overwhelming and life-threatening response to an infection causing organ damage and death. Viral sepsis is a possible complication of SARS-CoV-2. For records, the NCBI revealed statistics accounting for 1,535,982 deaths globally as of December 2020 due to SARS-CoV-2.





Notably, sepsis and COVID-19 patients experience consumptive thrombocytopenia, hemolytic anemia, vascular microthrombosis, multi-organ dysfunction syndrome, coagulopathy, septic shock, and others. The CDC report states that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought immense suffering and disruption globally. It also represents a unique challenge and opportunity for deepening researchers' knowledge of how an infection originates, how to care for sepsis patients, and how to structure the healthcare system, which can result in improving infection prevention, reducing deaths and severe illnesses caused by sepsis, and better care for sepsis patients and survivors.













