Discovery Village at Sarasota Bay Opens New, State-of-the-Art Active Independent Living Community

BRADENTON, Fla., May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new Active Independent Living community at Discovery Village At Sarasota Bay is officially open and welcoming its first-ever residents on Monday, May 16. Living accommodations include 198 brand-new, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, each one offering spacious, modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and full-size bathrooms with walk-in showers. There are also exclusive Signature Club residences available, which come complete with private parking and elevator access.

The new Active Independent Living community at Discovery Village At Sarasota Bay broke ground in February 2020 and has been engineered to provide features and programming that empower more freedom, flexibility and lifestyle personalization for today's generation of more active seniors. The community will offer Discovery's proprietary FlexChoiceSM pricing model, which eliminates "bundled" programming like meal plans, and instead allocates a portion of each month's rent as discretionary FlexChoiceSM dollars that residents can use for their choice of a la carte dining experiences, entertainment, fitness and spa services, private transportation and more.

Measuring in at 250,000 square feet, the community's spacious Grande Clubhouse will form an epicenter for resort living and recreation, with multiple, indoor and al fresco dining options; Legends Club & Bar; a chef's exhibition kitchen, zero-entry heated pool with private cabanas; an outdoor firebowl with intimate seating areas, Discovery Silver Cinema movie theater; and a professional beauty salon, barber shop and spa and with massage services. Health and fitness offerings are highlighted by FitCamp®, a proprietary innovation in seniors' fitness which utilizes cutting-edge equipment, personalized workouts and one-on-one coaching and support from dedicated FitCamp® personal trainers, and the latest in real-time performance tracking technology.

"From top to bottom, the new, Active Independent Living community at Discovery Village At Sarasota Bay has been created to enable more personalized, holistic lifestyle experiences that are as unique as each resident," said Richard J. Hutchinson, CEO of Discovery Senior Living, which owns and operates Discovery Village. "Consistent with our company's 'Experiential Living' philosophy, the community's design and construction will complement a highly experience-focused program and services that empower more optionality, choice, and personalization of every lifestyle facet from dining and recreation to fitness and beyond."

Discovery Village At Sarasota Bay is one of 18 namesake communities owned and operated by the national senior living provider organization, which is based in Bonita Springs, Florida. Discovery Senior Living currently operates a national, multi-branded portfolio consisting of 110 communities spanning 19 states.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies that includes Discovery Management Group, Morada Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing, and operating upscale senior-living communities across the United States. By leveraging its innovative "Experiential Living" philosophy across a growing portfolio of more than 15,000 existing homes or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living is a recognized industry leader for lifestyle customization and today ranks among the 10 largest U.S. senior living operators and providers.

