Canned Vegetables Market to Reach US$ 33.0 Bn by 2032 at 3.9% CAGR: Report by Future Market Insights

NEWARK, Del, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumers have been driven to choose ready-to-eat meals or other ready-to-eat food items due to their hectic lifestyles. They can enjoy great cuisine that takes less time to prepare, increasing the sales of canned vegetables. As canned vegetables come in different varieties, consumers can eat whatever they choose.



Due to a fast-paced lifestyle, consumers are looking for easy, economical, and delectable food products throughout the day. This will surge the demand for canned between 2022 and 2032.

The demand for canned vegetables is also increasing as a result of the fast-paced lifestyles of those working in tier-1 cities. Most city dwellers spend a substantial amount of time in an office and travelling, leaving little time for cooking. People prefer to buy frozen vegetables to save time.

The global canned vegetable market is also being driven by the growing number of working women. In affluent countries, the majority of female workers prefer to cook with canned vegetables.

Request for PDF Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14694

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Based on nature, the conventional is anticipated to account for a significant share in the global market in 2022 and is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate during the forecast period

Europe canned vegetables market is anticipated to dominate the global market with a market share of around 32% in 2022

South Asia is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate during the forecast period

On the basis of distribution channel, the B2C Channel is expected to hold a dominating share in 2022

Online retail store is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate over the forecast period





“For canned vegetables products, companies are using the same supply chain and transportation modes which are in use for processed vegetables. With minor modifications in the storage units, transportation can be made easy and hurdle-free, which improves the trade of canned vegetables.” said a lead analyst at FMI.

Who is winning?

Some of the leading companies offering canned vegetables are Del Monte Foods, Inc, Green Giant, Native Forest, Libby's, Whole Foods Market, Nature's Greatest Foods, 365 by WFM, Farmer’s Market Foods, Good & Gather, Reese, Old El Paso, Rotel, Goya, Rosarita, Great Value, Cento, and Others.

Request Customization of the report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14694

Canned Vegetables Market by Category

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Canning Type:

Canned in Water

Canned in Oil

Canned in Juice





By Vegetable Type:

Corn

Peas

Beans

Carrots

Potatoes

Tomatoes

Spinach

Mixed Vegetables

Other Vegetables





By Vegetable Group:

Leafy Vegetables

Cruciferous

Marrows

Roots

Others (Stems, Alliums, etc)



By End Use:

HoReCa

Household/Retail

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle east and Africa





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Product Launch and Recent Development

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

3.5.1.1. Producers

3.5.1.2. Mid - level Participants

3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.5.2. % of operating margins

3.5.3. List of raw material suppliers

3.5.4. List of existing and potential buyer

3.6. Global Canned Vegetables Market - Pricing Analysis

3.6.1. Price Point Assessment by Region

3.6.2. Price Point Assessment by Product Type

3.6.3. Price Forecast till 2032

3.6.4. Factors affecting Pricing

3.7. Forecast Factors -Relevance and impact

3.8. PESTALS and Porters Analysis

3.9. Regulatory landscape

3.9.1. Packaging & Labelling Regulations

3.9.2. Certifications and Certifying Agency Overview

3.9.3. Import/Export Policies

3.10. Regional Parent Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

3.13. Consumers Survey Analysis

3.14. Macro-Economic Factors

3.15. Product claims and nutritional information scan by buyers

TOC Continue…

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14694

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Sugar Beet Pectin Market: The global sales of sugar beet pectin are expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period.

Cheese Liners Market: The global sales/shipment of cheese liners is predicted to grow at a rapid pace during 2021-2031.

Sweet Potato Fly Market: The global sweet potato fly market is projected to expand at a value CAGR of 3.8% until 2032 and expected to be valued at US$ 74.86 Billion by 2032.

Lactose-Free Butter Market: Lactose-Free Butter Market US$ 74.86 Billion by 2032, projected to reach US$ 1,643 Mn by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2032.

Lactose Assay Kit Market: The lactose assay kit market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, to reach a valuation of US$ 12.82 Bn by 2032.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/canned-vegetables-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs