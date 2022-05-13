Better Choice Company Announces Insider Purchase Program of Approximately 2.5% of Common Shares Outstanding

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company Inc. (NYSE: BTTR) (the “Company” or “Better Choice”), a pet health and wellness company, announces that certain members of its Board of Directors and Management team (the “Insiders”) have informed the Company of their intention, on an individual basis and not in concert, to use their personal funds to purchase approximately 2.5% of the Company’s common shares outstanding.



The Insiders may purchase approximately 750,000 common shares (the “Securities”) on the open market, representing approximately 2.5% of basic common shares outstanding within the one-month period commencing May 16, 2022. Any Insider purchase will be conducted in compliance with the Company's insider trading policy and Insiders will meet the SEC reporting obligations.

Insiders’ proposed purchases may be conducted through open-market transactions at prevailing market prices and/or through other legally permissible means, subject to the market conditions and in compliance with applicable securities laws, rules and regulations. The timing and dollar amount of Insiders’ purchases may vary individually. Better Choice’s Board of Directors will be reviewing the program periodically and may suspend or discontinue the program.

About Better Choice Company Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing pet health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to pet health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted pet health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

