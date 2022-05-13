The acquisition of Hansa Borg Bryggerier approved

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 24/2022 – 13 MAY 2022

In continuation of company announcement, no 01/2022 of 7 January 2022, we are happy to announce that the acquisition of the remaining 75% of Hansa Borg Bryggerier has been approved by the Norwegian Competition Authority.

As all conditions for the transaction are now met, we expect the deal to be finalized soon.













