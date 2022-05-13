BioMed Stocks On the Move: Nova Mentis, PolarityTE, Veru, and PharmaDrug; Life Sciences Leaders Report Latest Advances in Regenerative Tissue Technology, Novel Therapeutics for Oncology, COVID, Glaucoma, and Autism

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO’s of: Nova Mentis Life Sciences (OTC: NMLSF) (CSE: NOVA), PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), and PharmaDrug (OTC: LMLLF) (CSE: PHRX).



As the global pharma market surpasses $1.3 trillion dollars (Statista), emerging technologies and healthcare research innovations are unleashing new exponential growth opportunities. As the biotech sector rebounds from cyclical lows, institutional investors are increasingly eyeing early-stage biotech stocks for upside potential delivering alpha. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) CEO Richard Hague: “Expanding Regenerative Tissue Technology Patent Portfolio Increasing Shareholder Value”

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE), a biotechnology company developing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials, announced the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Application No. 17/326,734 filed on May 21, 2021. This is the Company's fourth patent allowance in the United States. The newly allowed claims are for compositions that relate to the Company's minimally polarized functional unit (MPFU) technology in combination with a cryoprotectant. CEO, Richard Hague commented: "PolarityTE understands the importance of intellectual property and building a patent portfolio that protects our regenerative tissue technology embodied in SkinTE®. Protecting this technology goes hand in hand with our effort to advance regulatory approval of SkinTE® through the first of two Phase 3 clinical studies we are preparing to start, as we seek to drive shareholder value through our differentiated technology and intellectual property."

Nova Mentis Life Sciences (OTC: NMLSF) (CSE: NOVA) CMO Marvin Hausman, M.D.: “Nova’s Psilocybin-based Therapeutics Showing Vast Promise for Autism and Other Neuroinflammatory Disorders”

Nova Mentis Life Sciences (OTC: NMLSF) (CSE: NOVA) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investor conference is advancing psilocybin-based novel therapeutics, targeting autism spectrum disorders, an unmet medical need with multi-billion dollar market potential. NMLSF Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marvin Hausman, M.D., has a decades-long track record of success advancing new drugs through the FDA regulatory pathways, into commercialization, generating billions of dollars in revenue. Dr. Hausman, is now bringing the “same playbook” to NMLSF for it’s psilocybin-based therapeutics targeting Fragile X, then potential expansion to treat other neuroinflammatory disorders, including alzheimers, and parkinsons. NMLSF plans to submit a clinical trial application to Health Canada for a Phase 2A study evaluating its psilocybin microdose therapy for Fragile X Syndrome, in the coming weeks.

NMLSF is a global leader in first-in-class psilocybin-based therapeutics and complementary diagnostics for neuroinflammatory disorders. NMLSF is the first biotech company to achieve FDA “Orphan Drug Designation” in both the United States and European Union for the use of psilocybin in the treatment of FXS. In his interview, with Wall Street Reporter, Dr. Hausman explains his strategy for advancing NMLSF’s drug pipeline through commercialization, as he has successfully accomplished with other novel drugs during his decades-long career.

"The recently completed preclinical study of repeat low doses of our psilocybin drug - every other day for 2 weeks, showed clinical responses that greatly exceeded our expectations. We significantly modulated behavioural and cognitive defects, such as recognition memory, in FXS." NMLSF plans to submit a clinical trial application to Health Canada in the coming weeks for a Phase 2A study evaluating psilocybin microdose therapy for FXS. "Autism spectrum disorder ("ASD") and especially FXS, the largest genetic cause of ASD, continue to have unmet medical needs. Scientists at NOVA, over the past two years, have laid the groundwork for development of potential novel psilocybin-based microdose treatment of ASD," said NMLSF Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Marvin S. Hausman, MD.

May 4 - NMLSF receives Health Canada psilocybin import permit, allowing for Phase 2A microdose clinical study capsules to be manufactured. The approval allows NMLSF to ship its proprietary psilocybin drug from its manufacturing partner to the labs at Toronto Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology (TIPT®) to be used to formulate and manufacture psilocybin microdose capsules for its' planned clinical study.

April 8 - NMLSF contracts with Toronto Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology to formulate and manufacture psilocybin microdose capsules for its upcoming Canadian Phase 2A fragile X syndrome clinical study. NMLSF has already manufactured a large supply of >98% pure psilocybin for clinical studies and commercialization following drug approval.

March 23 - NMLSF begins patient enrollment process for its North American Observational study: Establishing a Diagnostic and Therapeutic Index in Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Fragile X Syndrome (FXS). NMLSF’s Observational Study will study the neuroinflammatory mRNA genetic profile contained within cheek cells from ASD and FXS patients, as well as measure serotonin levels in patient saliva. The research objective is to develop a genetic neuroinflammatory and serotonin data bank that will help establish a "Diagnostic Index" – an objective set of tools that helps to differentiate subtypes of ASD, as well as FXS, and to develop more accurate methods of diagnosis and treatment. Collected data will be analyzed using customized machine learning algorithms and used to guide design of upcoming clinical trials that will test the efficacy of psilocybin-based therapeutics in ASD and FXS. Patients enrolled in this Observational Study will have a high priority position to be enrolled in planned psilocybin microdose clinical trials in Canada and the United States. NOVA is aiming to recruit at least 300 qualifying participants; 200+ ASD/FSX patients and 100+ neurotypical controls. Patient enrollment information at: novamentis.ca/autismstudy

PharmaDrug (OTC: LMLLF) (CSE: PHRX) CEO Dan Cohen: “Advancing Drug Pipeline Addressing Billion Dollar Markets”

PharmaDrug (OTC: LMLLF) (CSE: PHRX) CEO Dan Cohen, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors conference is advancing a pipeline of natural based drugs, addressing multi-billion dollar market opportunities in cancers, anti-viral and glaucoma indications. LMLLF now has four drug candidates advancing towards clinical trials, with key milestones in the weeks ahead.

LMLLF’s flagship platform is PD-001 – a reformulated and patented version of cepharanthine, with lab data demonstrating potential therapies for a number of anti-cancer and anti-viral indications. Cepharanthine is a natural based drug already approved in Japan, with a 70 year history of use. Cepharanthine has shown in studies to both stop the spread and kill cancer cells, and reduce resistance to chemotherapy.



LMLLF’s PD-001 is a reformulation of the traditional treatment in pill form used in Japan, but with 10X the bioavailability. LMLLF sees it’s PD-001 as a platform for potentially treating a wider array of cancer indications.

LMLLF is now advancing studies for PD-001 for treating esophageal, and prostate cancers. LMLLF has just received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for PD-001 for esophageal cancer a $1.5 billion market opportunity. Orphan Drug Designation allows for potentially fast track FDA approval, lower development costs and increased market protection. LMLLF is also advancing PD-001 for prostate cancer, filing a provisional patent for cepharanthine combined with chemo for prostate cancer.

LMLLF is also developing a treatment for glaucoma, based on a re-formulation of DMT (N-Dimethyltryptamine) to reduce intraocular pressure. Tryptamines, including DMT, have been shown in clinical studies to reduce intraocular pressure. LMLLF is collaborating with the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation, a world class leader in development of novel drug delivery technologies to optimize DMT formulation with a controlled release device. LMLLF’s clinical research has developed two potential drug formulations, which have have tested well for low toxicity, and show promising potency and efficacy, and expects to initiate FDA clinical trials in coming months. In his interview, CEO Dan Cophen also shares that LMLLF’s pipeline assets have significant upside potential as biotech valuations recover from current cyclical lows.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) CEO Mitchell Steiner, M.D: “Sabizabulin Delivers Significant Milestone in COVID-19”

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), an oncology biopharmaceutical company, today announced positive efficacy and safety results from a planned interim analysis of the double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 3 COVID-19 clinical trial evaluating oral sabizabulin 9 mg versus placebo in 150 hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). The Independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee unanimously recommended that the Phase 3 study be halted early due to efficacy, and they further remarked that no safety concerns were identified. CEO Mitchell Steiner, M.D, commented: “This study represents a significant milestone in the global fight against COVID-19 as sabizabulin is the first drug to demonstrate a clinically and statistically meaningful reduction in deaths in hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19. We strongly believe that sabizabulin, with its dual anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties which demonstrated positive efficacy and safety results in the Phase 3 COVID-19 study, can be that greatly needed oral therapy for hospitalized moderate to severe COVID-19 patients.”

